Viewers of EastEnders will know that Dean Wicks has just made a shock return back to Walford, spooking Linda.

They will also know that the soap will soon be airing a Christmas Day death for one unlucky Walford resident.

A new EastEnders fan theory now predicts that Shirley will kill Dean at Christmas.

Dean has returned to be close to his daughter (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Dean Wicks is back in Walford

This week in EastEnders, Linda got a fright on Halloween when she went into the back of The Vic and was met with her rapist, Dean Wicks.

Dean had returned to Walford as Cindy and Ian Beale’s silent business partner.

He revealed to Linda that he’d returned to be close to his daughter Jade who wasn’t very well.

Jade has cystic fibrosis and is currently awaiting a transplant, with Dean moving back to Walford to be there for her.

With Linda terrified by Dean’s return, he then announced that he’d made up with Shirley.

Shirley had suffered a breakdown after Mick’s disappearance, with Dean being the only support she had after Linda turned her back on her.

She was now said to be currently spending time in a psych ward after having a mental breakdown.

A new fan theory predicts that Shirley will kill Dean (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Shirley to kill Dean at Christmas?

With somebody dying in The Vic at Christmas, a new fan theory now predicts that Shirley will return to kill Dean.

Their relationship with each other may not be as perfect as Dean makes out, with fans fearing that Shirley might’ve been forced to go into the psych ward because of Dean.

One fan wrote: “Shirley will be back to kill Dean, more convinced than ever.”

Shirley will be back to kill Dean more convinced than ever #EastEnders — Shaheen (@topgooner100) October 31, 2023

He will have her bunged up somewhere. Shirley kills him, 7th woman, Christmas day. They all stick together 🤷🏼 #eastenders — Ryan ☺️☺️☺️ (@MonaghanCalum1) November 1, 2023

Imagine Dean is the Christmas body, but Shirley is the killer.#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/HBZUWCByrC — Pedro (@TheMaskedVision) October 31, 2023

Another fan commented: “He will have her bunged up somewhere. Shirley kills him, 7th woman, Christmas day. They all stick together.”

A third EastEnders viewer predicted: “Imagine Dean is the Christmas body, but Shirley is the killer.”

Will Shirley kill Dean? (Credit: ITV)

Could Shirley return to kill Dean?

Shirley’s said to be struggling with her mental health since Mick went missing. But, is Dean telling the truth?

Has Dean done something to Shirley? Will Shirley return on Christmas Day and get her revenge by killing him? Is Dean the Christmas body?

