EastEnders: Eddie attacked Gloria, a new fan theory predicts

During last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, April 10), Eddie’s trial got underway as George failed to defend his father in court.

After the stress of the day, Gloria left the court room but George soon found her collapsed on the floor.

A new EastEnders fan theory now reckons that Eddie was responsible for Gloria’s collapse.

Gloria collapsed outside of the court room (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Gloria collapsed

Yesterday evening in Walford, George and his family attended Eddie’s trial in court.

George stood up and failed to defend Eddie, instead retelling what he saw the night his biological father was murdered.

He explained being young, hiding behind the gym mats at the boxing ring, watching Henry try to escape.

George then went on to say that he didn’t realise it at the time, but the man who had cornered Henry had been Eddie.

When George’s original statement, in which he sided with Eddie, was brought up, Gloria found it hard to take the stress.

Leaving the court room, George soon found Gloria collapsed on the floor and begged for someone to help as Anna rang for an ambulance.

Fans reckon that there’s more to Gloria’s incident than meets the eye (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Eddie attacked Gloria?

With Eddie recently finding out that Gloria had encouraged George not to defend him in court, a new fan theory now suggests that Eddie caused Gloria’s collapse in a bid to silence her.

Oh – Gloria might be a goner [did Eddie push her down as soon as they were out the door?]! #EastEnders — Daniel_Bevis 🎨🌈 (@Daniel_Bevis) April 10, 2024

The fan theory reads: “Oh – Gloria might be a goner [did Eddie push her down as soon as they were out the door?!]”

But, could Eddie really have harmed his own wife in a bid to save his own skin in court?

Gloria had a heart attack (Credit: BBC)

Will Gloria be okay?

EastEnders spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that Gloria wakes up in hospital after having a heart attack.

She then asks George to collect something from her flat before he returns to the hospital to listen to a recorded lullaby from his birth mother with her. But, can George and Gloria finally make peace with each other?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

