Last night in EastEnders (Thursday, November 2), Dean tried to get Chelsea on side following his return to Walford.

Chelsea made it clear that Dean wasn’t her brother and that she didn’t believe a word he said.

A new EastEnders fan theory now suggests that Denise will kill Dean after he assaults Chelsea.

Dean tried to befriend Chelsea (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Dean tried to get Chelsea on side

Last night, Dean tried to build some connections after his shock return to the Square.

With most of Walford turned against him, Dean spotted Chelsea and tried to get her back on side.

Dean noted that Chelsea was still a sister to him but Chelsea noted that just because their parents were briefly together didn’t mean that they were on friendly terms.

Trying to gain Chelsea’s support, Dean told her that the allegations made against him weren’t true.

However, Chelsea told Dean that she didn’t believe him and didn’t want anything to do with him.

A new fan theory fears for Chelsea (Credit: BBC)

Fan theory: Denise to kill Dean after Chelsea assault?

A new EastEnders fan theory fears for Chelsea, believing that she could soon be assaulted by Dean like Linda.

The theory then predicts that Denise will kill Dean at Christmas in a bid to get revenge.

What if dean tries to rape chelsea and denise kills him with the bottle #EastEnders — hayley – derek branning's shiny pursed lips (@realseanslater) November 2, 2023

The fan theory reads: “What if Dean tries to rape Chelsea and Denise kills him with the bottle?”

But, could Denise really go and kill Dean in an attempt to look out for Chelsea?

Will Denise kill Dean? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Will Denise kill Dean?

Denise is one of The Six meaning that she could kill somebody at Christmas.

With Dean trying to get close to Chelsea, Denise is bound to be protective of her daughter.

But, will Denise end up killing Dean at Christmas? Could Dean try to assault Chelsea?

