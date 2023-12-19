EastEnders: Denise is the Christmas killer after sinister threat, fans predict

Last night in EastEnders (Monday, December 18), Denise found out that Jack cheated on her with another woman after he confessed his one-night stand to her.

She then looked out of the window and realised that the woman he’d slept with was Stacey.

Now, EastEnders fans have predicted who the Christmas killer is after witnessing these scenes.

Denise was heartbroken (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Denise found out about Jack’s one-night stand

Yesterday evening in Walford, Denise returned home to make amends with Jack after spotting an upset Amy and Ricky in the Square.

However, Jack couldn’t keep his guilty secret from Denise and decided to confess to having a one-night stand whilst she was away for the night.

Denise was livid especially after finding the other woman’s necklace in the house, begging to know who he slept with.

Jack lied to his wife and told her that he’d been with a stranger but Denise found out the truth when she looked out of the window.

She spotted Jack handing the necklace back to Stacey, confirming that he’d cheated with her.

This came after Denise told Jack that she didn’t know what she’d do to him if he betrayed her again.

Denise is one of ‘The Six’ (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ Christmas killer’s identity

EastEnders fans now reckon that Denise is the Christmas killer after seeing her threaten Jack when she discovered that he’d played away from home.

One fan wrote: “Denise: Betray me again, I honestly don’t know what I will do. DENISE’S KILLER THREAT!!!!! Is she the killer??? More importantly, is Jack the victim?”

Denise: Betray me again I honestly don't know what I will do 👀👀👀 DENISE'S KILLER THREAT!!!!! 👀👀👀 Is she the killer??? More importantly is Jack the victim? #TheSix #ForWhomTheBellTolls #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/x3ErxvVuOx — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) December 18, 2023

Denise was kinda giving Christmas killer in tonight’s episode idk #EastEnders — 🙂 (@chattyreality) December 18, 2023

After tonights ep stacey and denise could both end up killing jack #eastenders — lexi 🇯🇲🇨🇳🇳🇬🇮🇪(sixmas season 🎄🍾) (@alexiaaaaaa2002) December 18, 2023

Another fan added: “Denise was kinda giving Christmas killer in tonight’s episode, idk.”

A third viewer finished: “After tonight’s ep Stacey and Denise could both end up killing Jack.”

Could Denise kill? (Credit: BBC)

Could Denise kill at Christmas?

Denise is one of ‘The Six’ meaning that she’s a potential Christmas killer, and she’s now got a motive to kill.

Jack’s cheated on her with Stacey but hasn’t been totally honest about who he slept with.

But, could Denise get her revenge and kill Jack? Is she really the Christmas Day killer?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list for 2023 right here!

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will Denise kill Jack? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!