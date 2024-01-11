EastEnders: All the flaws as ‘The Six’ try to hide Keanu’s body with cement

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, January 10), Denise, Kathy, Suki, Linda and Stacey met up to hide Keanu’s body for a second time.

They then dug a bigger hole for the body and then sealed it back up with cement, hiding the evidence.

However, fans of the soap have been quick to point out a series of flaws as ‘The Six’ attempted to cover their tracks.

The women sealed the hole up with cement (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: ‘The Six’ re-buried Keanu’s body

Realising the builders were set to work on the café in a matter of days, ‘The Six’ minus Sharon met up to re-bury the body.

They decided to dig a bigger hole and then re-bury Keanu in it. However, Denise then started arguing with the others, falling into the hole and on top of Keanu.

Panicking, Denise begged to be helped out of the hole. The women then covered Keanu’s body up with cement that they’d mixed by hand.

Afterwards, they all agreed not to meet up again. However, Denise hadn’t realised that she’d lost her necklace in the café, potentially exposing her involvement should the builders find it.

A series of flaws were made (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans spot a series of errors in ‘The Six’ scenes

EastEnders viewers have now noticed a series of costly errors made by ‘The Six’ when burying Keanu’s body that could ultimately lead to them getting rumbled.

Not only did Denise leave her necklace at the scene, the women also met up whilst there were still people out and about. Adding to this, the cement was still wet and wouldn’t be dry by the morning when the builders started work. The builders are also bound to notice the smell of the body. All of this could lead to them getting caught.

One fan wrote: “Burying Keanu’s body in the café wasn’t a smart move though. Won’t the smell still be there? They should have moved his body as soon as they could. The cement won’t do anything.”

Burying Keanus body in the cafe wasnt a smart move though. Wont the smell still be there? They should have moved his body as soon as they could. The cement won't do nothing. #EastEnders — Tas 🌸 (@fountainxt) January 11, 2024

Denise's signature D necklace once saved her, now it might end her. Oh the drama. #eastenders pic.twitter.com/6FBQuyd2Y6 — shabs✨ •𝐬𝐮𝐤𝐞𝐯𝐞• ♡ (@villaneve_xo) January 11, 2024

I don't know what's making me laugh more.. the fact they went out at 8:30PM to get rid of the body or that they were able to mix cement by hand and fill a 4 ft deep hole wide enough to hold a body 🤣🤣🤣#eastenders — Kaio-KenWillz (@K_Willzzz) January 10, 2024

Another fan questioned: “Won’t the builders spot the wet concrete tomorrow?”

A third person said: “Denise’s signature D necklace once saved her, now it might end her. Oh the drama.”

A final fan chuckled: “I don’t know what’s making me laugh more… the fact they went out at 8.30pm to get rid of the body or that they were able to mix cement by hand and fill a 4ft deep hole wide enough to hold a body.”

Will anyone find Denise’s necklace? (Credit: BBC)

Will ‘The Six’ get caught?

Denise has left her necklace at Keanu’s burial site. Tonight (Thursday, January 11), she goes back to try to retrieve it.

But, will someone find it before she does? Will Denise and the rest of ‘The Six’ be exposed for their crimes?

Read more: Complete EastEnders cast list – meet them all here

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Will ‘The Six’ get caught? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!