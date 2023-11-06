Coronation Street fans predict shock split for Steve and Tracy

Fans of Coronation Street think there may be a shock break-up in store for Steve and Tracy McDonald, following apparent foreshadowing in an episode of the soap last week.

This came as Steve confided in Tim, telling him that things hadn’t been good in their marriage for a while. He suggested that the recent stress of son Oliver’s death and Amy’s rape had led to some kind of strain on their relationship.

So are Steve and Tracy headed to splitsville?

Is the McDonalds’ marriage on its last legs? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict it’s all over for Steve and Tracy

In a thread on Reddit, one fan wondered whether Steve and Tracy‘s marriage might be in trouble.

“On Monday’s episode, Steve was saying to Tim that things hadn’t been good for a while and that Oliver plus what happened with Amy has put more strain on the marriage. Unless it was just a throwaway line or the writers were trying to foreshadow something?” wondered the fan.

“With Amy’s storyline coming up and her getting into trouble, wonder if we will see the issues or if it was just to have Steve relate to Tim,” another agreed.

Steve hinted that things aren’t going so well at home (Credit: ITV)

“I hope so and then she goes off into the sunset and never returns. Steve deserves better,” a third said.

“Considering Steve lost Oliver and had a stillborn son [Ruari], it wouldn’t be surprising if they went through rough patches. Do the writers even remember about Ruari?” another asked.

“I hope not. They’re the closest we’ve got to a Ken and Deirdre, a Mike and Alma… a legacy couple, who I want hanging around for the next 50 years,” another fan commented.

An encounter with a mystery newcomer leaves Amy reeling (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Summer worries about Amy

Latest Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Amy will take the spotlight again as she becomes involved in a counselling charity. On Friday’s episode of the soap (November 10), she and Summer are working at the charity drop-in she has organised.

When a girl comes in to see them both, distracted Summer hands her a flyer. Then, while their backs are turned, the girl leaves.

Amy grows cross with herself, wishing that she had done more to help. Summer watches, worried about Amy.

Will this interaction have an impact on Steve and Tracy’s allegedly faltering marriage?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!