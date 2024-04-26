Coronation Street spoilers tonight: More bad news for Roy as he’s refused bail again

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, April 26), Dee-Dee does her best to get bail for Roy but her attempts at doing so fail.

Dee-Dee does her best to lift Roy’s spirits, telling him that she’s doing everything she can to help him.

But, is Roy’s future doomed as he’s refused bail for the second time in Coronation Street spoilers?

Roy’s hopes are dashed (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy doesn’t get bail

This evening on the cobbles, Roy’s hopes are high as he tells the prison officer that he might be given bail due to new evidence coming to light.

Dee-Dee soon tells the judge how Bobby saw a man in Lauren’s flat who had a different description to that of Roy. Despite this, Roy is refused bail once again.

After this, Dee-Dee speaks to Roy and tries to lift his spirits by being hopeful about the upcoming police reconstruction.

Roy then rings Carla and asks her to visit him in prison to discuss Bobby’s statement. But, what does Roy want to go over?

Leanne enjoys Rowan’s company (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne gets closer to Rowan

Leanne’s livid with Nick tonight after he kept Toyah’s baby secret from her. However, she soon feels relief when she meets up with Rowan who wants to do an uploading session with her.

Leanne attempts to prioritise herself whilst Toyah offers to help Nick with running the Bistro due to Leanne being distracted.

Rowan supports Leanne as she confides in him about all of the bad things that have happened to her. He then vows to stick by her on this journey. But, is Leanne distancing herself from her family?

Tim encourages Steve to go on a date (Credit: ITV)

Steve’s looking for love

With Steve having found a new online love interest in Demi, Tim suggests that he meets up with her on a date to make sure that she’s not a catfish.

Tim then grabs Steve’s phone and invites Demi out on a date on behalf of Steve. Will the date work out though?

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Glenda is entitled to half of the business (Credit: ITV)

George debates telling Glenda the truth

Before Eileen heads off to see Jason in Thailand, she informs George about a detail in Archie’s will. He wanted Glenda to have half of the business.

Todd tries to make out that the detail is insignificant. But, as George looks over the will, will he tell Glenda about it?

Bernie finds some inspiration (Credit: ITV)

Bernie has an idea to help Amy

Amy reveals to Bernie that she doesn’t have a guest for her student radio show. Bernie then returns home to hear Paul telling some funny tales to his PA and has an idea…

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!