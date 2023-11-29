Coronation Street star Ryan Clayton supported by fans as he’s diagnosed with ADHD

Coronation Street star Ryan Clayton has been told he has ADHD after a two-year diagnosis process.

And now the actor, who plays Sergeant Mike Rutherford in Waterloo Road, has been swamped with messages of support.

Ryan, 29, took to Instagram to share his news on Tuesday 28 November.

He said: “After two an[d a] half years of realising you don’t ‘grow out’ of ADHD, just because you’re not hyperactive in the way you were as a kid… I’m an official member of club ADHD.”

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a medical condition that affects people’s behaviour.

Ryan with fellow Corrie star Ryan Prescott at Mahiki in Manchester (Credit: Splash)

Coronation Street star Ryan Clayton: ‘I can openly talk about it’

The actor, who played Josh Tucker on Coronation Street, explained that this wasn’t a “pity post” and said how lucky he feels to work in a creative industry.

He added: “I am of course aware ADHD isn’t as extreme as some other neurodivergent conditions but I can tell you it’s [a] lot more than being fidgety and it shouldn’t be underestimated either. It can be a real [beep] for you up there at times too. Particularly when you don’t know!”

The star also made reference to how “brilliant” it is “to have that official diagnosis… and now be in a position where I feel I can openly talk about it.”

He then referenced “the stigma of being ‘another self-diagnosed ADHD-er'”. Ryan said: “I’ve had an acceptance and a much better understanding for [how] my mind works for some time now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Clayton (@rclayton_92)

Messages of support for Ryan

He concluded his lengthy Instagram with a message of hope for anyone else in a similar situation. Ryan said: “So for anyone on that journey, whether you’re just realising or on the waiting list, or you’re a friend, partner or family member trying to understand it… I don’t believe that anyone is worse off for knowing.”

Friends and fans sent their well-wishes to the actor. One follower simply said: “Respect.”

While fellow Waterloo Road actor Liam Scholes said: “Welcome my brother.”

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road actor Hollie-Jay Bowes, who has autism, added: “Welcome to spaghetti head land.”

Read more: Former Coronation Street star Ryan Clayton joins Waterloo Road cast.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you make of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to have your say.