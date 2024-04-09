Coronation Street: Mason’s family didn’t turn up to court – and fans are baffled

Yesterday’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, April 8), saw Mason have his day in court as Dylan and Liam stood up against him.

Dylan initially lied for Mason but then decided to backtrack and tell the truth about his knife possession.

But, as none of Mason’s family showed up for him in court, fans have been left rather confused.

Mason was found guilty (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mason went to court

Last night on the cobbles, Mason attended court as Liam and Dylan testified against him.

Through a video link, Liam explained how Mason had threatened him with a knife during his bullying ordeal.

Dylan then stood up and lied that Mason didn’t have a knife. However, he then looked at Sean and ignored Mason’s threats, deciding to tell the truth.

Mason failed to defend himself which didn’t help his case.

After some deliberation, the jury found Mason guilty and revealed that he would be sentenced to time in prison.

Liam, Gary and Maria all breathed a sigh of relief as Mason finally got the punishment he deserved.

Where was everyone? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans confused over Mason court scenes

Mason often makes out that he comes from a bad background, with a big family that could come for Liam, Dylan and their families.

However, last night, fans of the soap have been left wondering where Mason’s family was in his hour of need. No-one turned up in court to support Mason apart from one of his mates.

One fan commented: “How come the only person supporting Mason in court was a mate and not his family? Or are they all in jail too?”

Another person shared: “Clearly Mason’s giant family couldn’t fit in the court room. Unless they’re all in prison.”

#corrie Clearly giant Mason's giant family couldn't fit in the court room

Unless they're all in prison — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) April 8, 2024

Where was Mason's family? #Corrie — Tam O Driscoll (@tamlizann25) April 8, 2024

Why weren’t Masons family at the trial? #Corrie — Janet Mattinson 💙 (@Partlypainted) April 8, 2024

A third Coronation Street viewer wondered: “Where was Mason’s family?”

A final person questioned: “Why wasn’t Mason’s family at the trial?”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Mason gets sentenced (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Mason?

Mason was given a guilty verdict last night. His sentencing has been held off for one week whilst Mason’s youth justice worker is consulted.

However, it has been confirmed that he will be imprisoned. But, how long for?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!