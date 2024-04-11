Coronation Street: ‘Kerry’ is an undercover journalist, fans ‘work out’

Last night on Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 10), Lauren’s mum – ‘Kerry’ – turned up at café wanting to speak to Roy.

She’d wanted to find out more information about how Lauren seemed days before her disappearance.

Corrie fans now fear that ‘Kerry’ may not actually be Lauren’s mum but may actually be an undercover journalist.

‘Kerry’ wanted more information on Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: ‘Kerry’ turned up to see Roy

Roy has been trying to reach out to Lauren’s mum ever since Bernie found her contact details posted online.

Nina kept telling Shona to answer the phone, despite the abusive phone calls received from trolls, in case that ‘Kerry’ got in touch.

Failing to phone Roy, ‘Kerry’ then turned up in person at the café and asked to speak to the owner.

She told Roy that she wanted to just speak to someone who knew Lauren as the police wouldn’t tell her anything.

She’d lost touch with her daughter, turning up at Roy’s as she believed him to be innocent.

After realising that ‘Kerry’ had nowhere to stay for the night, Roy offered his flat to her.

However, viewers then saw ‘Kerry’ take a mysterious phone call whilst being in possession of some pepper spray.

Fans think that ‘Kerry’ is snooping for information (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘rumble’ ‘Kerry’ true identity

Corrie fans reckon that ‘Kerry’ isn’t actually Lauren’s mum after realising that she isn’t actually on Roy’s side at all. After hearing her phone call, fans now think that she’s an undercover journalist trying to get information from Roy.

One fan said: “That woman clearly isn’t Lauren’s mum. Probably a journalist. Strange that Roy faced with so many trolls would be so accommodating so quickly and let her stay.”

#Corrie

That woman clearly isn't Lauren's mum. Probably a journalist. Strange that Roy faced with so many trolls would be so accommodating so quickly and let her stay.🤔 — Jeff (@jeffnewton1) April 11, 2024

I knew it! She wasnt Lauren's mum I bet shes an undercover journalist #Corrie — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) April 10, 2024

Lauren's so called mum not one of Bethany's pals at ChitChat is she?

Getting the scoop because Bethany cant risk being barred from Roys as well as Rovers#Corrie — David Boink (@DavidBoink) April 10, 2024

Another person added: “I knew it! She wasn’t Lauren’s mum, I bet she’s an undercover journalist.”

A third person joked: “Lauren’s so called mum’s not one of Bethany’s pals at Chit Chat is she? Getting the scoop because Bethany can’t risk being barred from Roy’s as well as the Rovers.”

The woman is actually called Alice (Credit: ITV)

Is ‘Kerry’ really Lauren’s mum?

It turns out that the woman who approached Roy and claimed to be ‘Kerry’ isn’t who she says she is, Coronation Street spoilers reveal.

In fact, later on this week, Kerry hears Roy painting himself in a bad light. She then reveals herself to be called Alice – not Lauren’s mum.

She then trips over and accuses Roy of assault. But, what does Alice really want from Roy?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

