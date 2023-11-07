Last night in Coronation Street (Monday, November 6), Carla struggled to get behind Peter after she found out that he’d been seeking support from Toyah.

Carla was furious that Peter had been turning to his ex instead of confiding in her.

Coronation Street fans have now been left annoyed after seeing Carla choose the factory over Peter.

Carla thought that Peter was falling off the wagon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla chose Underworld over Peter

Yesterday in Weatherfield, Carla was furious when she couldn’t find Peter.

She immediately jumped to conclusions and thought that he’d turned to alcohol again.

However, whilst Carla was on the phone to Ken, Peter returned back to the flat.

It turned out that Simon had been the one to have the alcohol and not Peter.

This didn’t change Carla’s mood though, she soon found out that Peter had been seeking support from his ex – Toyah.

Peter then told Carla that he’d been feeling guilty about killing Stephen after finding out that he wasn’t going to kill Jenny after all.

Back at the factory, Carla then shared her concerns with Sarah – she thought that Peter would never recover from killing Stephen.

She couldn’t support him through this and had the factory to think of, questioning whether her relationship could survive.

The old Carla wouldn’t leave Peter struggling alone (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans annoyed as Carla abandons Peter

Coronation Street fans have now been left annoyed after seeing Carla abandon Peter for the factory when he needed her the most.

They’re pointing out that the old Carla they knew and loved would never choose Underworld over her partner.

One fan questioned: “The writing for Carla tonight, what on Earth was that? Are they trying to wipe out history to facilitate Chris’ exit because she wouldn’t ever give up on Peter due to not having the energy anymore… just what?”

the writing for Carla tonight, what on earth was that? Are they trying to wipe out history to facilitate Chris’ exit because she wouldn’t ever give up on Peter due to not having the energy anymore..just what?#corrie — Elin (@elinf88) November 6, 2023

Who is this woman and what have they done with Carla? #Corrie — Matt (@matt_johnson_89) November 6, 2023

As if Carla would ever be so unaware of Peter’s situation #Corrie — Tv fan (@TellyVsPodcasts) November 6, 2023

Another fan said: “The writing for Carla is so off, I’m actually struggling to watch this [bleep.]”

A third person complained: “Who is this woman and what have they done with Carla?”

A final viewer noted: “As if Carla would ever be so unaware of Peter’s situation.”

Peter’s days in Weatherfield are numbered (Credit: ITV)

Is this the end for Peter and Carla?

Peter Barlow won’t be sticking around in Weatherfield for much longer as Chris Gascoyne prepares to leave the cobbles.

Coronation Street is set to air a two-hander Boxing Day special between Peter and Carla. But, will it end in the iconic Corrie couple parting ways? Is this the end for Peter and Carla?

