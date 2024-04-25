Coronation Street: Asha and Nina need to get back together, fans beg

During yesterday’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, April 24), Asha decided to get Freddie back for Nina’s birthday.

Nina was delighted when she saw Freddie’s face again, soon trying to kiss her ex-girlfriend.

Corrie fans have now taken to social media to demand that Asha and Nina reunite as a couple.

Nina was reunited with Freddie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Nina tried to kiss Asha

Yesterday, Nina’s birthday arrived but she wasn’t really in the mood for celebrating with Freddie missing and Roy in prison.

Asha decided to cheer Nina up though by attempting to get Freddie back. She then met up with some online sleuths who took Freddie and pretended that she had some info on Roy.

She then threatened to get the police involved, bringing Freddie back home to Nina for her birthday.

Later on, Nina invited Asha round to the flat as Asha handed her a new necklace as a present.

Suddenly, Nina tried to kiss Asha but Asha pulled away and told Nina that she would always love her but they could never be together again.

Fans are begging for a reunion (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg soap to reunite Nina and Asha

Fans of the ITV soap have been left unhappy over Asha and Nina’s latest scenes. They can’t believe that the soap has crushed all hopes of a reunion, and are desperate for a reunion for the couple.

One fan commented: “Corrie pls don’t do this to me, Nina and Asha deserve to be together. Hasn’t Nina been through ENOUGH?”

corrie pls don't do this to me nina and asha deserve to be together hasn't nina been through ENOUGH 🥺💔#corrie — 💛 (@corriedalexo) April 24, 2024

they can't just dangle a Nina and Asha reunion in front of us and then do that 😭 during lesbian visibility week and on Nina's birthday 💔 #Corrie — ethan 🍉 (@evespanesar) April 24, 2024

https://twitter.com/mishybabez_/status/1783223219866198078

Another viewer added: “They can’t dangle a Nina and Asha reunion in front of us and then do that during lesbian visibility week and on Nina’s birthday.”

A third person finished: “Nooo, Asha and Nina belong together.”

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Will they ever get back together? (Credit: ITV)

Is an Asha and Nina reunion on the cards?

Asha’s made it clear to Nina that they will never work and should just be friends. However, Nina’s now made it known that she still has feelings for her ex.

But, will Asha have a change of heart? Will she give Nina another chance to make things work?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Should Asha give Nina another chance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!