In the latest Prince William news, the Prince of Wales appeared totally unfazed after being bitten during a royal engagement.

As the future king, William is no stranger to a public event, and this week the royal headed to Singapore.

But while out and about and talking to the crowds, William had a rather unusual encounter with a member of the public.

The future king was bitten (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William news: Royal arrives in Singapore

William arrived for his four-day trip at Changi Airport on Sunday (November 5) and it’s safe to say he received a warm reception. Thousands of people flocked to see the royal. Many held up signs and waved Union Jack flags.

He was at the island for the third annual Earthshot Prize. It’s expected he will announce the new lot of companies and inventors to be in with a chance of bagging £1million to amp up their environmental ideas.

Always the gentleman, William spoke to a number of people who gathered at the famous Rain Vortex. But things soon took a no doubt strange turn for the Prince.

The royal met fans in Singapore (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Prince William bitten by member of public

Among the hundreds of royal fans was eight-month-old Albane Costa. William took the time to speak to the youngster’s mother and Albane herself.

However, the baby at one point chomped down on William’s finger. Biting the royal, she carried on holding his hand and looked up at him with a smile.

William wasn’t bothered at all. The dad-of-three grinned at the youngster, before moving on to speak to others.

William ‘finally wins’ over Kate in decision over George’s future

In other Prince William news, he has “finally” won with a major decision made over Prince George‘s future, it has been reported. The decision has left Kate heartbroken, as she will miss her son “terribly.”

It has been reported that Prince George, 10, will be attending Eton boarding school when it’s time for him to go to secondary school.

The Princess of Wales and her husband clashed over a big decision (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Kate long disagreed with William,’ says source

Kate Middleton has reportedly been fighting against William’s plans to send their eldest son to the elite boarding school. However, it seems as though William finally has his wish for his son to follow in his footsteps.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a source said: “Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition. Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.”

Kate will ‘miss’ George ‘terribly’ after William decision

The source then continued. “Plus, she’ll miss George desperately. She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won,” they then said.

Prince William began attending Eton back in 1995. He boarded at the school during the week and would visit the late Queen at Windsor Castle on the weekends. kate reportedly “gave in” after acknowledging George’s desire to follow in his father’s footsteps and attend the £15,432-per-term school.

“But she’s still heartbroken. She was horribly bullied at her first boarding school, and can’t bear the thought of George suffering through that,” the source added.

