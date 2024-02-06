King Charles’ health regime – gave up smoking as schoolboy; rigid ‘plant-based’ diet; 11-minute military fitness routine

King Charles has maintained a strict health regiment for decades, and is, according to Camilla, “probably the fittest man of his age I know”.

Here’s everything the King does to ensure his continued health and fitness…

King Charles skips lunch (Credit: CoverImages.com)

King Charles’ health regime: Monarch skips breakfast

The King only has two meals a day – breakfast and dinner. According to various sources, the monarch skips lunch, opting for a late breakfast instead.

The King’s former Press Secretary, Julian Payne, said: “The King doesn’t eat lunch; so, an early lesson I learnt when out on the road with him was to have a big breakfast or bring a few snack bars with you to keep you going.

“The working day is pretty relentless. Beginning with the radio news headlines and a breakfast of seasonal fruit salad and seeds with tea,” he then added.

Gordon Rayner, former royal correspondent of The Telegraph, also once said that Charles views lunch as a “luxury” that gets in the way of his schedule.

For his late breakfast, the King reportedly enjoys cheesy eggs.

Charles follows a strict diet (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Strict plant-based diet

The climate-conscious King also follows a plant-based diet. In a previous interview, the monarch revealed that he doesn’t eat meat two days a week, and doesn’t eat dairy one of those days either.

“For years I haven’t eaten meat and fish on two days a week and I don’t eat dairy products on one day a week,” he told the BBC back in 2021.

“Now I mean that’s one way to do it – if more did that you would reduce a lot of the pressure on the environment and everything else.”

Charles exercises daily (Credit: SplashNews.com)

11-minute exercises

The King undertakes two, 11-minute exercise routines per day. The exercises in question are the Royal Canadian Air Force’s five basic exercises, referred to as the 5XB plan.

The routine was designed for pilots who need to be able to exercise without the gym.

The workout consists of two minutes of stretches, one minute of sit-ups, one minute of back and leg raises, one minute of push-ups, six minutes of running on the spot, whilst doing 10 eagle jumps every 75 seconds.

The King does this twice a day.

The King goes for walks (Credit: BBC)

Long walks

The King also embarks on long walks and can walk for “miles”, according to his wife, Camilla.

“He’ll walk and walk and walk,” she said of her husband in 2020.

“He’s like a mountain goat. He leaves everybody miles behind,” she then continued.

She then said that he will go on miles-long walks, describing him as “probably the fittest man of his age I know”.

The King doesn’t smoke (Credit: SplashNews.com)

King Charles’ health: No smoking

The monarch does not smoke and hasn’t done so since he tried cigarettes as a schoolboy.

Back in 2013, the King revealed that he had given up smoking aged 11.

“I gave up at 11 when I had a few cigarettes behind a chicken coop,” he told a group of respiratory nurses during an engagement 11 years ago.

