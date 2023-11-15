Will Smith denies allegations he had gay affair with Bel Air co-star Duane Martin

Will Smith has reportedly denied allegations he had a gay affair with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor Duane Martin.

The 55-year-old Hollywood star slammed claims said to have been made by a ‘former assistant’ as “unequivocally false”.

Brother Bilaal is also reported to have made unsubstantiated claims about Will’s sex life with wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Will Smith ‘affair’ allegations news

Speaking to Tasha K, Brother Bilaal reportedly claimed he once walked in on Men in Black star Will having sex with Duane.

Duane, 58, appeared in two episodes of the 1990s sitcom. The actor’s film roles also include White Men Can’t Jump and Scream 2.

Brother Bilaal alleged that he opened the door to Duane’s dressing room before going on to describe in explicit detail what he claimed he saw.

However, a spokesperson for Oscar winner Will has knocked back the allegations as completely untrue.

Will Smith spokesperson reaction

A representative reportedly told TMZ in a statement yesterday (Tuesday November 14): “This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.”

This story is completely fabricated and the claim is unequivocally false.

A source close to Wild Wild West rapper Will also told the news outlet that legal action is being considered.

Duane, meanwhile, has not addressed the allegations, TMZ reports.

Last month, Will’s wife of 26 years claimed during an interview that they had been secretly separated for seven years.

Jada said during an appearance on The Today Show that her marriage was effectively over by 2016.

“I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying,” she said.

“I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Quizzed about other rumours concerning the couple and sexuality, Jada responded at the time: “I would say that none of that’s true. I definitely can understand why there’d be misunderstandings, but none of it’s true.”

The 52-year-old – who shares children Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, with Will – said in a subsequent interview the two of them have been trying to “figure out” the future of their marriage.

She told People: “We’ve just got deep love for each other. And we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

