Ulrika Jonsson deletes scathing attack on ex Sven-Goran Eriksson following his terminal cancer diagnosis

Ulrika Jonsson has removed an Instagram post about her ex Sven-Goran Eriksson which she posted after he revealed he was dying of cancer.

Earlier this week, Sven, 74, shared he has around a year to live. The former England manager said he found out about the news after fainting after a run.

He told Swedish Radio P1: “Everyone can see that I have a disease that’s not good, and everyone supposes that it’s cancer, and it is. But I have to fight it as long as possible.”

Sven revealed he is dying of cancer (Credit: YouTube)

Ulrika blasts ex in a now-deleted post

Following the news, Ulrika took to her Instagram account on Thursday (January 11) to share some shady thoughts on her ex. They had an affair in 2002.

Uploading a throwback image of herself smiling on the red carpet to her story, Ulrika captioned the post: “Look at me being all young all that.”

She then added: “So. PSA. I don’t have anything to say about Sven. #nada. Not a decent person.”

Ulrika had an affair with Sven in 2002 (Credit: Splash News)

Ulrika ‘trying to forget’ about fling with Sven

At the time of his affair with Ulrika, Sven had been dating Italian lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio for three years. They both moved to England for his job as team manager.

Discussing the fling in her June 2021 article for The Sun, Ulrika said: “I carried on my pursuit for love, pausing briefly for a fumble under the covers with a nearly 60-year-old, Sven-Göran Eriksson.

“Remember him, the former England football manager?”

She continued: “Yes, I am also trying to forget it because sex was about as exciting as assembling an IKEA bookcase, which is what makes my argument for a younger man inescapably convincing.”

Read more: Ulrika Jonsson’s heartfelt tribute to graduate daughter Bo

What do you think of this story? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix