Kimberley Walsh admits ‘it kills me’ as she reveals A&E dash with toddler son: ’Trust your instincts’

Singer Kimberley Walsh revealed in her latest Instagram update that she had to send her two-year-old son Nate to A&E after hurting his arm in an accident.

In addition to Nate, the Girls Aloud star has two other sons — Bobby and Cole — with long-term partner Justin Scott.

Kimberley has three sons with husband Justin (Credit: YouTube)

‘Not exactly how I hoped half term would go’

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 15), Kimberley posted a series of snaps of her youngest son, Nate.

In the first two slides, Nate appeared in a hospital while the third image was a selfie with his mother.

“Not exactly how I hoped half term would go,” she began a lengthy caption.

“My little climbing monkey fell off the chair and landed funny on his arm. I knew something wasn’t right so we went to A & E to get him checked over. The nurse thought he was fine so sent us home but he really wasn’t happy.”

Kimberley explained that after “a very unsettled night” and Nate not wanting to use his arm, she sent him back to the hospital for an X-ray. After getting the results back, Kimberley found out that her son had dislocated his elbow.

“Poor little thing was so brave it kills me,” she continued. “Moral of the story is trust your instincts. I knew something was wrong thank god we went back. He’s back to his normal self again but unfortunately the climbing hasn’t stopped.”

Fans sympathise with Kimberley

Many took to the comments section to sympathise with Kimberley after her son was in so much agony.

“Oh Kimba I’m so sorry for the little fella!!!!” one user wrote.

“Aw bless him,” another person shared.

“Poor little man. Sending you both lots of love,” a third remarked.

“Mama instincts are strong! Defo always trust them. So glad he’s back to been a little climbing monkey,” a fourth commented.

