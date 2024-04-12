Katie Price faces intense backlash over new ‘£1.2k’ cat she’s named in tribute to son Harvey

In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model is facing major backlash over her new cat which is named in tribute to Harvey Price.

While no stranger to being an animal lover, Katie has reportedly purchased a new pet cat for a whopping £1,200. If that wasn’t enough for fans to gasp over, they are also concerned for its wellbeing.

While naming her pet in tribute to Harvey, fans were concerned for the cat’s wellbeing (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday (April 11), Katie showed off her new pet lying down on a fluffy blanket.

“Frog is comfy tonight,” she wrote in her caption, adding four red heart emoji.

According to The Sun, the name is a nod to her oldest son Harvey, who loves frogs. Katie had Harvey with Premier League footballer Dwight Yorke.

Following the news of her new pet, fans took to the comments section to express their thoughts. It has been reported over the years that some of Katie’s pets have died under her care.

While she didn’t respond, fans continued to express their concerns (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“You shouldn’t have any animals it’s crazy,” one user wrote.

“I hope you look after it properly they need a lot of looking after,” another person shared.

“Unfortunately this cat won’t live long sad she should be banned from animals,” a third fan remarked.

“Try not to get it run over,” a fourth person ruthlessly wrote, referring to her dog that ran over by a car.

However, someone else defended Katie as they shut down a troll saying: “Bore off!”

Another gushed: “Beautiful cat I love their ears.”

As of this writing, Katie has not reacted to any of the backlash.

