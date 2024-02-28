Family of young person at centre of Huw Edwards scandal slams BBC’s handling of complaint: ‘We have been ripped apart’

In latest news on the Huw Edwards scandal, the family of the young person at the centre of it has hit out at the BBC for its handling of a complaint.

This week, it emerged that the BBC had apologised to the family for its handling of their complaint – originally lodged last May – about newsreader Edwards. In July last year, Edwards was named as the presenter suspended for allegedly paying thousands to a teenager in exchange for sexually explicit images.

His wife Vicky Flind later said her husband had suffered “from serious mental health issues” and would receive “in-patient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future”.

Now, the young person’s mother has spoken out in an interview.

The scandal broke out last year (Credit: BBC)

Huw Edwards scandal

Speaking to The Sun, the woman said: “We’ve suffered immense pain and it has taken nearly a year which has left me broken. If the BBC had handled the complaint properly, we would have not had to go through this hell.”

They said they feel they have been “ripped apart as a family.”

According to the BBC, allegations about Edwards’ behaviour became lodged in May 18, 2023. However, the claims didn’t reach senior managers until July 6.

The BBC said the complaint wasn’t “escalated quickly enough”. The company has now changed its processes.

The corporation said it had already made improvements to its non-editorial complaints process but had further plans for “greater consistency” across teams.

The mother of the young person at the centre of the complaint has hit out (Credit: Shutterstock)

It also insisted it would make better use of technology to ensure “a complete picture of all cases”.

Speaking to The Sun, the mother of the young person said of the independent report: “It’s a relief this independent report backs up what we’ve said all along — the BBC simply failed to take this seriously. If anything, this underlines how vital it is we get answers, for everyone’s sake.

“It’s there in black and white — the BBC didn’t even log the complaint or follow it up. This is a devastating admission. We can only hope this should speed up the process towards the proper conclusions we need. We just want to move on knowing what we told the BBC has been properly investigated, whatever that takes.”

BBC apology

Elsewhere in the report, some employees admitted that they would feel “nervous about raising a complaint” with the BBC – especially if it related to “another member of staff or talent” with a “perceived power discrepancy between the complainant and the subject of the complaint”.

In July last year, Edwards’ wife Vicky said he would respond to the allegations when well enough.

