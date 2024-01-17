Ferne McCann hits back as she’s trolled over breastfeeding photos

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann has been subjected to unkind comments on Instagram after sharing photos of herself breastfeeding baby Finty.

The reality TV star did a photoshoot with OK and said: “We know the health benefits and how incredible it is for the baby and for the mother as well. I understand that not everyone can breastfeed. Not every mother can do it physically for various reasons but for me, it’s been such an empowering, beautiful and very intimate experience.”

Ferne shared some of the shoot on her Instagram and was soon subjected to negative feedback.

TV star Ferne and her baby Finty appeared on This Morning in 2023 (Credit: This Morning)

Ferne McCann doesn’t please everyone

One follower said: “Don’t understand how these pictures are normalising breastfeeding.”

Ferne, who is also mum to six-year-old daughter Sunday, asked: “What do you not understand?”

Another said: “There is nothing not ‘normal’ about breastfeeding. I think women who choose not to breastfeed get a lot of slack for choosing not to, including from midwives. Women should feel free to do as they choose without other people having an opinion.”

They added: “I’m against anyone being shamed.”

Some fans ask: ‘Do you need to put it on the cover?’

In fact Ferne, 33, had received similarly negative comments in an earlier post about her breastfeeding photoshoot.

One follower asked: “Do you need to put it on the front of a magazine?”

Another said: “I agree with breastfeeding but this can offend people. I don’t think it warrants being on the front cover. It’s a bit much.”

Meanwhile another fan pointed out: “My god the comment section proving why this cover is sooo important.”

Another agreed, writing: “Thanks for normalising normal breastfeeding triplets is my biggest achievement and something I will forever be proud of. Thanks for sharing these photos for the world to see what biologically normal is.”

