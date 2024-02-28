Martine McCutcheon claps back at rude troll over remark about her teeth: ‘The cheek of it!’

Former EastEnders star Martine McCutcheon didn’t hold back as she hit out at a rude troll over a comment.

The actress is no stranger to keeping fans updated on her life. Since shooting to fame as Tiffany Mitchell in the BBC soap, she’s amazed a loyal legion of followers.

This week, Martine took to her Instagram to speak to fans. But one fan troll left a rather rude comment – which didn’t go unnoticed by Martine.

Martine lost her brother suddenly last year (Credit: ABC News)

EastEnders star Martine McCutcheon wows in social media video

In the video, Martine looked amazing in a strapless black top – completed with puffy sleeves. Sitting down on her sofa, the actress wore her signature dark locks in a bun and rocked a full face of makeup.

The ex-EastEnders star told fans: “Hello everybody. Happy Monday. I’ve hope you’ve had a good start to your week! As you guys know, myself and Jack have been renovating our home. And loads of you have been asking how I’ve been getting on so I am going to put together a reel to show you what we’ve done.”

Martine McCutcheon fires back at rude troll

In the caption, Martine echoed what she said in the video, informing fans about a reel that will include clips from her house renovation.

Is that it? Really?! Thank you for your really important and intelligent observation

Followers were quick to share their thoughts on Martine’s post. One person said: “Oh wow Martine. A classic beauty right there.”

Someone else chimed in and added: “So naturally beautiful.” A third gushed: “You’re such a little sweetheart. Love your photos and videos.”

Martine McCutcheon says ‘the cheek of it’

And while plenty of fans shared their excitement, one troll left a nasty comment. They wrote: “All I can see is teeth …”

And it didn’t take long for Martine to clap back. She replied: “Is that it? Really?! Thank you for your really important and intelligent observation…

“That’s a game changer for the world that one. Why don’t you unfollow and save your unkind and personal comments about someone’s appearance for someone else who doesn’t mind reading them on their OWN account… The cheek of it! Many thanks and keep making the world a better, less judgemental place.”

