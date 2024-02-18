Inside Dancing On Ice judge Jayne Torvill’s stunning family home – with huge kitchen and sprawling garden

If there wasn’t already enough to envy about Jayne Torvill – her ice dancing talent, Olympic gold medal, gorgeous looks, job on Dancing On Ice and the beautiful outfits she gets to wear – just wait until you see her house!

Jayne occasionally teases her followers with glimpses of her not-so-humble abode on her Instagram, and to be honest, we’re obsessed.

We’re jealous of Jane Torvill’s house! (Credit: ITV)

Here’s everything you need to know about her luxurious family home, or should we say mansion?

Jayne Torvill house

Jayne reportedly lives in Heathfield, East Sussex, with her husband Phil of over 30 years, their two adopted children Kieran and Jessica and their beloved pet dogs.

Kitchen of dreams

Without doubt our favourite part of Jayne’s house. We have no words for her kitchen, the photo speaks for itself!

Is that three coffee machines we see in the background? Why not!

We’re also big fans of the gorgeous wood panelling and French doors in Jayne’s hallway – who knew a hallway could look so classy but still so homely.

We’re jealous of Jayne’s garden

Jayne’s lovely house (of course) also has a gorgeous sprawling garden to match. The 66-year-old wowed her social media followers over the summer with an amazing set up for her son’s 21st birthday. We only wish she took bookings!

We wonder if there’s a swimming pool hiding somewhere beyond these sun loungers?

Not that lucious lawn, gorgeous pot plants and full range of garden is anything to be sniffed at.

As well as the dogs, Jayne’s garden is also enjoyed by two feathery friends, Peggy and Ethel the chickens.

But we’d be happy enough with Jayne’s front garden, which boasts a water fountain(!?) and a drive so big her Land Rover looks like a toy car.

From her Instagram it seems Jayne likes to milk the water feature as a photo backdrop, and can you blame her?

So, anyway, let us know when we’re invited round, Jayne!

