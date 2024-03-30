Catchphrase favourite Stephen Mulhern was left with his jaw on the floor over an “unbelievable” comment the late Queen made about him.

The presenter shot to fame in the 1990s and since then he’s not stopped. So it’s no surprise to hear that he’s rubbed shoulders with plenty of famous faces – including the late Queen.

But it turns out she once left him stunned after a comment she made at Buckingham Palace when Stephen was invited there.

Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern on meeting The Queen

From hosting Catchphrase for a decade to becoming the new presenter on Dancing On Ice, Stephen has become a firm favourite with viewers over the years.

So much so, that he was once invited to Buckingham Palace. It’s something he dubbed “one of the most amazing things that ever happened to me”. At the palace he met Queen Elizabeth. And she was quick to issue a five-word comment about him.

Stephen Mulhern stunned at Queen’s comment

Speaking to The Mirror in 2015, Stephen shared: “One of the most amazing things that ever happened to me was when I was invited to Buckingham Palace with a load of other performers, such as Bob Geldof and Cilla Black.”

He added: “The Queen was there, milling about, and she came over to me. To this day, I still don’t believe she knew who I was. But she said: ‘You’re an amusing young man,’ and I thought, I’ll take that.”

Stephen Mulhern on TV

In the last decade or so, Stephen has become a telly fixture, so it’s no wonder the Queen knew who he was.

He’s been a lynchpin for the likes of Britain’s Got Talent: The Ultimate Magician and Text Santa. As well as Rolling In It and the National Lottery.

Stephen has also thrived in pivotal roles on In For a Penny and the relaunched Deal or No Deal, arguably his biggest positions with Saturday Night Takeaway and Dancing On Ice.

It seems his star can only ever shine brighter. But back in 2021, Stephen suggested he’s more than happy to cast as support to telly kings Ant and Dec.

He reflected: “Somebody said: ‘You’re like the and in Ant and Dec.’ But my dad said: ‘You’re the Des O’Connor.’ Because when Morecambe and Wise were at the height of their fame, Des was the fall guy.”

Catch Stephen Mulhern on Catchphrase on Saturday (March 30) at 6pm on ITV1.

