The Good Ship Murder series 3: Lauren Drummond, Samantha Power, and Nitin Ganatra join cast of episode 6

The Good Ship Murder docks in Valletta, Malta, with brothers Christopher and Dominic onboard – but who plays who in the guest cast of series 3 episode 6?

This week, the successful and charismatic Dominic is accompanied by his wife Rosie. But Dominic’s alpha- male tendencies grate constantly with his younger sibling. Lacking in confidence, Christopher feels excluded from the family business.

Dominic suggests that the brothers go on a scavenger hunt around Valletta – but really it’s just an excuse to be competitive. But, guess what? Things don’t go the way Dominic planned when he ends up dead. And various suspects emerge, not least his little bro.

Here’s everything you need to know about the guest cast of The Good Ship Murder series 3 episode 6.

Actor and comedian Nitin Ganatra as Dominic Monkford in The Good Ship Murder (Credit: Channel 5)

Good Ship Murder series 3 episode 6 cast: Nitin Ganatra is Dominic Monkford

Nitin Ganatra, who was actually born in Kenya, stars as Dominic Monkford in The Good Ship Murder this week. Dominic is the rather grating cruiser, who meets a sticky end during his sunny family holiday. And there’s quite the array of suspects – his brother Christopher, his wife Rosie, and hunt operator Mirko.

Soap fans will know Nitin best for playing Masood Ahmed in EastEnders. He portrayed the extremely popular character between 2007 and 2019. His character was known for his often troubled marriage to Zainab Masood, affair with Jane Beale, eventually bankruptcy, and his struggle to accept his son Syed’s homosexuality.

Nitin Ganatra, 58, has a 35-year career, with early roles in TV series such as Extremely Dangerous, The Jury, Rescue Me, and Being April. Before his famous role in Easties, he portrayed Sami Sattar in Holby City in 2003 until 2004.

Other notable roles include Nitin (himself basically) in Meet the Magoons, Sid Gokahani in Jane Hall, Dev Raja in Mumbai Calling, Mr Daisy in The Worst Witch, and Charles Ambrose in The Essex Serpent.

More recently, Nitin has been a very busy boy. He’s appeared in Breeders, Bodies, 3 Body Problem, Sexy Beast, Mr Bigstuff, and Sweetpea – just in the past three years. He also plays Mr Robertson in Alan Carr comedy Changing Ends.

Waterloo Road star Lauren Drummond as Julia Stanton (Credit: C5)

Lauren Drummond plays Julia Stanton

Manchester-born actress Lauren Drummond, 38, portrays Julia. She’s a friendly and attractive woman Dominic meets in the casino on the ship. Dominic teases his brother Christopher in front of Julia, but also seems slightly uncomfortable around her…

Lauren is probably best known for playing Chantelle Lane in Holby City from 2011 to 2016. Chantelle was a likeable staff nurse, described as “always cheerful” and “warm-hearted”.

The actress is also famous for portraying Mika Grainger in Waterloo Road. She played the role between 2006 and 2007, making a surprise return in 2024 as the same character. Mika Grainger was a bright hard-working student who, at one point, was the victim of a cyberbullying campaign.

Her very first ever role was playing Lucy in one episode of Grange Hill in 2005, before going on to star as Jane Black in Heartbeat. Other notable roles include student nurse Faye Clark in the ITV drama The Royal, Kelly Jones in Unforgotten, Jane Bestwick in Coronation Street, and Georgina Kaplan in the recent Billie Piper comedy I Hate Suzie.

More recently, she portrayed Suzie Chapman in the cast of DI Ray series 2.

Actor Naveed Choudhry as Christopher Monkford in the cast of The Good Ship Murder series 3 episode 6 (Credit: Channel 5)

Naveed Choudhry stars as Christopher Monkford

Salford-born actor Naveed Choudry stars as Dominic’s younger brother Christopher. He quickly becomes the prime suspect in his sibling’s murder, having had ample reason to want him out of the picture.

Naveed, 40, is best known for appearing in Waterloo Road – as two different characters! He first joined the BBC One school drama between 2007 and 2009 (in series 3 and 4) playing Shahid Kapoor over several episodes.

He then reappeared in 2011’s series 7 as a different character. This time, Naveed was playing Tariq Siddiqui, a role he played on and off until 2013.

More recently, Naveed portrayed Amir in several episodes of Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. His role in The Good Ship Murder is actually his first significant TV appearance since his soap role in 2019.

Since his first TV appearance in 2007, he’s popped up in Silent Witness, Survivors, Crime Stories, Casualty, No Offence, Doctors, and DCI Banks.

Actress Samantha Power as Rosie (Credit: C5)

Samantha Power portrays Rosie Masters

Lancashire-born Samantha Power portrays Rosie Masters, Dominic’s wife, and also a suspect. It seems her patience may finally have run out with regards to her spouse.

In 2024, actress Samantha stirred up all kinds of trouble in Emmerdale, when she took over the role of Tina Dingle, black sheep of the Dingle clan. The character, previously played by Jacqueline Pirie from 1994 to 1996, shocked everyone when she unexpectedly turned up at her father Zak’s funeral.

She didn’t stick around for long, carted off by police after trying to sell the family’s cottage from under their noses.

Samantha played another jailbird in Sky comedy drama Brassic between 2023 and 2024. This time, the unpredictable and psychopathic Donna McDonagh, sister of the McDonagh brothers.

And, in 2017 – not shy of playing a complicated character – she had a memorable run as drug addict mother Simone Booth in the school-based drama series Ackley Bridge.

Other guest credits include Whitstable Pearl, Doctors, Shakespeare & Hathaway, The Madame Blanc Mysteries, and the children’s supernatural series Wolfblood Secrets and its sequel Wolf Blood. Early notable roles in her career included Sonia Trent in A Prince Among Men, Jane in Little Britain, Debbie Rossi in The Cup, Talisa and Grady in Coronation Street.

Maltese filmmaker Jeremy Vella as Mirko Spiteri in The Good Ship Murder (Credit: Channel 5)

Mirko Spiteri is played by Jeremy Vella

Jeremy Vella stars as Mirko, the “devious hunt operator” whose account of his whereabouts seems to shift continually.

Jeremy is actually not usually an actor. From Malta, he’s best known for working behind the scenes of the show as the cast PA, floor runner, or assistant director. He’s worked as a second assistant director on The Madame Blanc Mysteries, which is also filmed in Malta.

This is, in fact, his first time in front of the camera working as an actor.

The Good Ship Murder series 3 episode 6 full cast list including guests:

Shayne Ward stars as Jack Grayling.

Catherine Tyldesley plays Kate Woods.

Zak Douglas is Jamil Al-Rashid.

Geoffrey Breton portrays Piers De Vreese.

Ross Adams plays Colin Smallwood.

Kiza Deen stars as Frankie Johnson.

James Barriscale is Captain Marlowe.

Yuna Shin portrays Dr. Sharon Tan.

Lauren Drummond plays Julia Stanton.

Naveed Choudhry stars as Christopher Monkford.

Samantha Power portrays Rosie Masters.

Nitin Ganatra is Dominic Monkford.

Jeremy Vella plays Mirko Spiteri.

Read more: Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph reunite on screen for Channel 5 cosy crime The Good Ship Murder series 3

The Good Ship Murder series 3 episode 6 airs on Tuesday, February 03, 2026 at 9pm on Channel 5.