EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy, 41, and her soap co-star June Brown were friends for years, sharing a bond on and off screen up right until the Dot Cotton star’s death in 2022.

Despite their age gap, Natalie and June went on holiday together several times. And they’re weren’t shy about sharing the same bathwater, either! In fact, they once sat naked in a hot tub together while on holiday in Malta.

Natalie Cassidy’s friendship with June Brown

It’s not every day you read about one of your favourite soap stars sitting naked in a hot tub with another of your favourite soap stars. But it does happen.

Natalie – who’s on Saturday Kitchen this weekend (March 29) – revealed during an episode of EastEnders: Secrets From The Square in 2020 that she and June went to Malta together and opted to jump into the hot tub together in their birthday suits.

We would go to nightclubs. She was very lively.

“We went to Malta once and we were naked in the hot tub together,” she said. “We would go to nightclubs. She was very lively and still is.”

June had quit EastEnders earlier in the year after playing Dot Cotton for three and a half decades. Ages 93 and 37 at the time, Natalie told Stacey Dooley about their escapades. The two actresses had an age gap of 56 years.

June passed away two years later, on April 3, 2022, at the age of 95. EastEnders paid tribute to her the following day, posting condolences from co-stars including Natalie Cassidy to social media.

Natalie’s exit

It’s not long till we wave goodbye to Natalie on the BBC soap. And we’d be remiss if we told you we knew she’d be coming back.

Theories abound as to how Sonia Fowler will exit EastEnders. At the moment, though, anything’s possible.

