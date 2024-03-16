Saturday Morning chef James Martin on ‘golden rule’ that means he’s sworn off weddings ‘for life’

James Martin returns for his Saturday Morning show today (March 16) – but he once recalled how he was “put off” by weddings “for life” after catering one when he was just 13.

The celebrity chef, 51, has been a favourite amongst viewers and a staple on screens for over two decades. From hosting cooking-themed shows, like Saturday Morning, to becoming a best-selling author, James has not stopped over the years.

Away from cooking in front of the camera, James keeps his personal life pretty low-key. James Martin and girlfriend Louise Davies are currently smitten and have been together since 2011.

They’re yet to get married – and James has previously revealed that tying the knot isn’t for him. Catering for one isn’t either, it seems, if his resurfaced interview is anything to go by!

The TV chef once made a candid confession about weddings (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Morning chef James Martin ‘always’ passionate about cooking

In an interview from 2015, James recalled his early beginnings as a budding chef. He told Readers Digest: “I can’t remember a time when I wasn’t passionate about cooking. I used to help out at restaurants at the ages of eight and 10, and by the time I was 12 I had my own little business that catered for parties and weddings with my mum.”

James cooked at his first wedding when he was just 13 years old. But according to the TV chef the experience “put me off weddings for the rest of my life”.

I’ll never cater for weddings again. That’s the golden rule.

He added: “You’re trying to please everybody, and then the photographer takes two and a half hours so everything’s overcooking. I’ll never cater for weddings again. That’s the golden rule.”

James was ‘put off’ by weddings ‘for life’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Doesn’t interest me in the slightest’

That feeling also extends to his own wedding.

When asked about plans to walk down the aisle in 2019, he said: “No, it doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really.

“I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend £60k on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks.”

James Martin’s health issues

Despite his successful television career, James has also suffered from several health issues behind the scenes. Back in 2018, James Martin was diagnosed with facial cancer. However, fans were not informed of this until July 2023 when James revealed his cancer news.

The TV star had been accused of ‘bullying’ members of the production and accused of having a temper tantrum after a drain was blocked whilst filming show at his home. He later apologised for his behaviour in 2023 by stating: “Lessons have been learned.”

In a statement, James revealed he had been suffering from facial cancer which needed regular surgery.

Catch James Martin on his Saturday Morning show on ITV1 from 9.30am.

