Our EastEnders spoilers for next week can reveal that Phil Mitchell has dodgy Keanu Taylor in his sights, as he begins to suspect that the Taylors may have faked baby Albie’s kidnapping. Can Phil uncover the truth?

Elsewhere, Jack grows closer to Stacey as tensions between him and the recently returned Denise rise. How will he react when she demands he kick Sam out of the house?

And, as Elaine prepares for Christmas in Walford, she makes an enemy of Yolande.

Read our EastEnders spoilers in full for these stories below.

EastEnders spoilers

1. Phil is on to Keanu

As the week begins, Mitch is unimpressed when he sees Karen splashing her cash in The Vic, treating the kids to a slap-up meal.

Karen’s behaviour causes Phil to grow suspicious. Will he figure out where Karen’s newfound cash flow came from?

Later, Mitch confronts Keanu over involving Karen in his kidnap plot. However, Keanu remains unrepentant.

Upset by his family’s behaviour, distracted Mitch slams his van into Harvey’s taxi. Kat demands that Mitch pay for the damage.

Against Mitch’s wishes, Karen goes behind his back to settle the debt using Kat and Phil’s ransom money.

Meanwhile, Phil examines the notes Karen gave Kat. He soon notices that they are his marked bills.

However, Kat demands more proof. After setting Sam on the case, Phil gets the evidence he needs to prove that Karen and Keanu staged Albie’s kidnap.

Searching the Arches, he finds more evidence that Keanu and Karen faked the kidnapping. When he tells Kat, she suggests that Karen will have hidden the money at home.

Phil goes to 23b but gets turned away by Felix. Still, he remains determined to uncover the truth.

Later, he sends Tommy over – and the youngster finds the money hidden under Karen’s bed.

Elsewhere, Sharon announces that she and Keanu will hold their wedding reception at The Vic on Christmas Day.

Just then, Phil bursts in with the truth about Keanu and Karen’s kidnap plot. How will Sharon react?

2. Jack and Stacey grow close as Denise returns

Stacey asks Jack to help with babysitting. But, with Jack out of practice, he soon ends up calling Stacey for help.

Later, Denise arrives home from her holiday. Before Jack can reveal that Sam is staying with them, she bursts into the room – to Denise’s disgust.

Jack tries to win Denise over, but things go from bad to worse when she learns that Dean is back in town – and that Jack didn’t tell her. She grows even angrier when she finds out the true circumstances behind Sam’s return.

As Jack turns to Stacey for support, Denise issues an ultimatum – either Sam goes, or she will.

Understanding that she can’t stay, Sam tells Jack that Denise is a good woman – that not many people would have taken on his troubled kids. Outside, Jack sees Ravi mouthing off at Denise. The pair make up, but the atmosphere remains frosty.

3. Elaine makes an enemy of Yolande

Elaine’s determined to make the The Vic-sponsored Christmas event in the Square a big success.

Bossing George and the family around, she’s having the time of her life. But her plans are tested when things unexpectedly begin to go awry.

Elsewhere, Elaine can’t resist muscling in when Yolande’s choir recruitment falls flat. However, Yolande is unimpressed when Elaine tries to butt in.

Who will come out on top?

