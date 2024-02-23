Inside Alex Scott’s relationship history – Corrie star romance, Lionesses teammate, and London-born pop singer

Alex Scott didn’t address her relationship history all that much in public before the publication of her book How (Not) To Be Strong – but does she have a partner?

However, in 2021 – the year before her book came out – Alex did open up about a first date with a soap star that didn’t lead to anything more.

Furthermore, the Football Focus host reportedly added at the time she had ‘never had a lot of luck’ with love.

Now, however, Alex is believed to have ‘gone official’ with pop singer Jess Glynne after they were linked for several months beforehand.

Here’s what Alex has had to say in her own words about her relationship history – and what’s been reported about it.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Alex Scott is the host of Football Focus (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Alex Scott relationship history

Back in 2020, reports claimed Alex was dating Coronation Street hunk Sam Robertson, who plays Adam Barlow.

A source claimed to a newspaper about their dinner date: “They both looked totally relaxed about being out together, even though they’re both very famous now.”

However, in her memoir, Alex felt coverage of them meeting up meant romantic matters didn’t exactly kick off well for the ex footballer and the actor.

She told Fabulous in 2021: ”My life has always been about being independent, making sure you can look after yourself and never wanting to feel that someone can walk out on you and take everything away from you.

It wasn’t exactly a great start!

“The next morning, our pictures were all over the press because someone in the restaurant had taken a photo. It wasn’t exactly a great start!”

‘I fell madly and deeply in love’ (Credit: Street Child United YouTube)

Alex Scott and Kelly Smith

More prominently, Alex opened up about her past relationship with Lionesses and Arsenal team-mate Kelly Smith for the first time in about How (Not) To Be Strong.

Report claim they were together between 2005 and 2013.

BBC star Alex revealed Kelly was her “first love” in her new memoir. She also spoke about her “heartbreak” at the launch of her book. She told reporters: “I’m writing this book and I want to tell everything. I thought I’d be cheating you all if I didn’t put that in there.

“For me, it’s like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love. And yes, there’s that heartbreak and those things, but it’s a huge part of my life and I wouldn’t go back and change that. Because that feeling of love and that excitement and what it gives you, it needed to be in there.”

Nonetheless, at that time, MailOnline was told by an unnamed a source close to Alex that she wasn’t looking to define her sexuality in fixed terms.

They are reported to have claimed: “Alex dates both men and women and doesn’t label herself as anything.

“This isn’t her big coming out story but was a chapter in her life that she wanted to include in her book because it had such an impact on her.”

Jess Glynne, believed to be currently in a relationship with Alex (Credit: Cover Images)

Alex Scott and Jess Glynne

In September 2022, Alex told The Times she was “ready to be loved” after indicating she tried to ‘protect herself’.

She said at the time: “I’ve been single for a while now. And I think that’s because I needed to be. There were patterns in my relationships that I knew were not healthy.

“I understand myself more now. Before I always had these walls up because I was trying to protect myself and protect people around me.

“Now I’m ready to let them all down. I’m ready to be loved.”

In 2023 Alex and Jess were reportedly spotted kissing in the street and holding hands.

And in October of that year, the pair attended the Attitude Awards together in matching outfits.

A source claimed to The Sun: “Alex and Jess have been a slow burn. They didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon. But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy.”

