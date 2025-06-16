Zoe Slater returns as EastEnders enters its Ben Wadey era – but what happens next?

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders heralded the arrival of Ben Wadey as Executive Producer – and return of Zoe Slater. This came as Ben officially took over the reigns from Chris Clenshaw with his first episode in the role. And what an episode it was!

Last week, Ben hinted at what was to come by saying that this week “marks the start of something big in Walford that we hope will get everyone talking.”

And, following a week of cryptic teaser trailers and social media videos, fans tuned into at 19.30pm (with no episode available on iPlayer this morning!) to see what the new boss had up his sleeve.

As the episode began, Ben soon laid out his first surprise – Stacey Slater was back! And she was staying with a mystery slob, who was sleeping off a hangover on the sofa.

The return of Zoe Slater in EastEnders tonight!

As the episode continued, one of this weekend’s many puzzles were solved. No.14, it emerged, was where Stacey’s been staying, with her scruffy-looking ‘mate.’

And, as the episode ended, the soap also revealed who exactly Stacey had been saying with. After finally answering to Stacey, Alfie joined her at No.14 – just in time for Zoe’s return to the flat. And, judging by the hangover and fuzzy hair, she’s been through a lot.

What’s happened to Zoe over the past twenty years?

EastEnders takes a tube trip to Mark Ben Wadey’s first episode

More than just its big name return, the soap also gave viewers a hint as to what they can expect from Ben’s tenure on the soap – an off-Square location, as Tommy and Joel got up to no good on the tube.

This came as Tommy found himself wrapped up in Joel’s continued descent into full-blown creepdom, as his friend inappropriately grabbed a woman during their journey. Tommy was disgusted, and fled as station guards apprehended Joel for what he’d done.

“A tube scene. Are we gonna have some more location shoots in this era?” asked one fan, excitedly, of the scene.

“IT’S BACK! Return of the awful fake Tube train!” another celebrated.

What else happened in EastEnders tonight?

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders found (kind of) newly-married Kat and Alfie struggling to deal with their wayward family. For Alfie, it was an upset Jean, freshly hurt over a news report which described Kathy as ‘Mrs. Monroe.’

Alfie had just managed to talk her down from sabotaging the business when he got a shocking phone call – a much-changed Zoe was on the warpath!

Meanwhile, George packed his bags (well, a box) and left for a second time, after his attempt to reconcile with Elaine backfired. Infuriated by his inability to take responsibility for his part in their marital strife, she rejected his attempt to repair their marriage.

New producer Ben promises that tonight’s episode is “only just the beginning” of a surprise-filled tenure on the soap. Teasing what’s to come, he continued: “We’ve got twists, shocks, and plenty of drama lined up for a summer you don’t want to miss.”

But what’s to come, following that shocking return?

What happens this week as Zoe Slater returns

As yet, the soap hasn’t revealed why Zoe is back on the scene, nor when she will return to Albert Square proper.

However, EastEnders spoilers for the rest of the week can reveal the fallout as Ross confronts Joel over his treatment of Isla. Meanwhile, Vicki supports her decision to report Joel – hoping this might deter him from doing so again. She gives Isla her number so that they can talk later.

While Ross tries to talk to lying Joel, Vicki does her best to support her man. Later, she meets up with Isla and offers her money to drop the complaint. But will Isla listen?

Elsewhere, Kat is desperate to talk to Alfie about Tommy – but only finds herself frustrated by his reaction. The situation worsens when Alfie reveals that he needs to pay a visit to Spencer in Australia, leaving her all alone with her son.

Following his actions on the tube, Tommy tries to steer clear of Joel. However, he’s soon cornered by Vicki, who threatens him to keep quiet about what happened – or else she’ll implicate him too.

Meanwhile, Phil worries that Linda isn’t coping with the amount of work on her plate now that George has gone. As Elaine spends a boozy night with Kim, Mo, Priya, Denise, Honey and Yolande, Linda is horrified to see her mum offer to lend Priya £5k so that she can go on a singles cruise. The next day, Linda confronts hungover Elaine, only to be dismissed.

Phil shares his concern with Elaine, who then tries to talk to struggling Linda – but Linda downplays her exhaustion. Is she about to collapse under pressure?

