Yolande to be diagnosed with cancer, EastEnders fans fear: ‘if they kill her off, I’m writing to ofcom’

Fans of EastEnders have been left worried for Yolande Trueman after she appeared to display a worrying symptom in yesterday’s episode (airing tonight on BBC One) – but is the soap about to kill Yolande off?

This came as Yolande complained of neck pain while seeking a massage from husband Patrick. Evidently apprehensive, Patrick made his excuses and beat a hasty retreat – leaving Yolande upset and rejected.

Is there more to Yolande’s affliction than meets the eye?

Patrick’s in the doghouse (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans worried soap about to kill Yolande off

Unpacking the episode’s events in a Reddit thread afterwards, viewers shared their concerns for Yolande. And one viewer worried that the soap might be headed down a cancer storyline for Yolande.

“The pain in her neck? They wouldn’t make such a big deal over that if it didn’t have an important part to play in a future storyline for her. Cancer maybe?” this viewer wrote.

“If they kill her off. I’m writing ofcom…. The nation needs a Tv Nan, and she is that. Peggy gone, Pat gone, Pauline gone, Dot gone, Cathy aging backwards… no,” said another.

However, its more likely that Yolande’s problems stem from her recent ordeal at the hands of Pastor Clayton.

“No I don’t think the pain in her neck is leading up to a health related storyline. I think she’s feeling depressed because of what happened with Pastor Clayton, she told Patrick about the pain in her neck to initiate physical touch as he likely hasn’t touched her in a long time because of what happened,” another viewer pointed out.

Patrick’s full of advice for Alfie… unaware that his own relationship is on the rocks (Credit: BBC)

Yolande worries about her relationship with Patrick in this week’s EastEnders spoilers

As the story continues this week (today on BBC iPlayer, tomorrow on BBC One), Yolande confides in Denise over her upset. Feeling rejected, she tells Denise that she fears that things will never be the same between them again after Pastor Clayton.

Can she and Patrick work things out?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!