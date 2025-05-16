Who’s in danger in EastEnders? All the theories as soap releases car crash promo

EastEnders released a new promo last night (Thursday, May 15), depicting a high-octane car crash in which a vehicle thunders off a country bridge into a pitch-black lake.

With the soap yet to confirm who’s driving, and whether there are any passengers, an air of mystery surrounds this shocking stunt. However, what we do know, is that lives are sure to be left hanging in the balance.

But who’s in danger? Fans have already begun speculating, and a number of names have risen to the top.

How will Teddy react when he discovers Barney isn’t his? (Credit: BBC)

Teddy, Nicola or Harry Mitchell

With the Mitchell clan at the heart of some of the soap’s biggest storylines recently, many suspected that the car might be related to one of their number. The soap recently revealed that it had been Nicola who killed Harry’s pregnant girlfriend, Shireen Bashar.

Harry is still reeling from this news – and a future bombshell awaits when Teddy inevitably learns that Barney isn’t his biological child. Could the car crash be a result of Teddy finding out the truth?

“Teddy and Nicola. Teddy is driving, having found out that Barney isn’t his. But Nicola will survive,” wrote one fan.

“I’m assuming it’s to do with the mitchells. that’s the story they’ve been building up for a while…” said another.

“Teddy, Nicola & Harry Mitchell. Then Zack can take his son Barney away from the criminal element & fulfill his full geek potential,” a third agreed.

And, as some pointed out, the vehicle bears a striking resemblance to Nicola’s own car…

Zack’s playing with fire messing with the Mitchells (Credit: BBC)

Fans predict Zack in car crash danger as he makes a dangerous enemy

Since finding out that Barney is his biological son, Zack Hudson has been desperate to make contact – putting him in grave danger from Nicola’s wrath.

Could the car crash be a result of this secret being exposed? Fleeing a vengeful Teddy, perhaps?

“Almost certainly Zack,” said one fan.

“Zach’s getting packed. Nicola is catching another body,” another agreed.

“Could be Zack when Teddy finds out he’s Barney’s dad. He’s going to want blood,” said a third.

Is Zack in danger?

Felix Baker

The soap announced earlier that year that Felix Baker is set to leave Walford over the coming weeks. With his exit storyline still to air, could this stunt tie into his departure?

“I think Johnny and Felix are in the car, being chased by a gang. Felix is being written out, so he may drown?” wrote one fan on Reddit, echoing an earlier theory.

“Felix. He’s being written out,” another pointed out.

More heartbreak for Linda? (Credit: BBC)

Johnny Carter to repeat EastEnders history as dies in car crash?

With many pointing out the similarities to Mick Carter’s EastEnders ‘death,’ some have wondered whether history might repeat itself with Johnny Carter also meeting his end in a watery grave.

“if this IS Johnny that would maybe make sense to do this on purpose, so that it draws focus back to that storyline. Linda having to face losing her son now the exact same way as his father/her husband. Maybe have Mick come back or somehow through that story?” wondered one fan.

Raving Ravi attacked Joel (Credit: BBC)

Joel and Ravi

In Wednesday night’s episode, Ravi Gulati learned that newcomer Joel Mitchell had slept with his daughter. He didn’t take the news well – one can only imagine how he’ll cope with the news that Joel also filmed the whole thing.

“Could it be something to do with Joel and Ravi, as Joel recorded him and Avani. Ravi finds out, Joel nicks the car Ravi jumps in tries taking the wheel and it’s goes over the bridge resulting in one of them fighting for their life (please not Ravi),” a fan suggested.

Viewers are keen to be rid of Cindy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans hoping Cindy Beale dies in car crash

More wishful thinking than anything else, but a number of viewers were hoping that the crash might lead to Cindy Beale‘s exit from the soap.

“Long shot: Kathy and Cindy upping the ante,” said one fan.”Hopefully Cindy,” another agreed.

“Please be Cindy,” begged one fan. They then continued: “Please be Cindy. Please be Cindy.”

Could Cindy be about to die… again?

Stacey will leave the soap later this year (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Slater set for EastEnders exit

The soap announced this week that Lacey Turner was is set to permanently leave the soap. But how are they planning on doing away with Stacey Slater?

“That’ll be how they write Stacey out then…” a viewer predicted.

“Probably be too obvious but they just announced Stacey will be exiting in a dramatic way,” another agreed.

Would the soap really kill off Stacey?

