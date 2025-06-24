Who was Nigel’s first wife, Debbie, and how did she die?

This week’s episodes of EastEnders sees the sad decline of Nigel Bates continue as his dementia symptoms worsen – remembering ex-wife Debbie Bates and current estranged wife Julie, as he flits between past and present.

In heartbreaking scenes last night (Monday, June 23), Nigel spoke of his ex-wife as he recalled the anniversary of Debbie’s death, popping a photo on Phil’s phridge – sorry, fridge – in memorial.

This continues tonight, as a confused Nigel sat down to help Lexi with her schoolwork. And, mistaking her for his own daughter Clare, set about breaking the news – all over again – that her ‘mum’ had died.

But who was Debbie Bates, and how exactly did she die?

It was the anniversary of Debbie’s death (Credit: BBC)

Who was Debbie Bates, Nigel’s first wife?

Debbie first appeared in EastEnders in 1993, arriving on Albert Square along with her young daughter, Clare Tyler. Meeting Nigel at his birthday party, the pair soon hit it off, and she moved in soon after.

In 1994, Nigel married Debbie, and the pair were content in their relationship for almost a year… when their life together was cut tragically short.

Nigel and Debbie were married in 1994 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

How did Debbie die?

In June 1995, Nigel was left devastated when he learned that Debbie had been killed in a hit-and-run. As the police broke the news, they told him that she’d walked out into the middle of the road where a car had struck and killed her instantly.

Following Debbie’s death, Clare’s abusive father, Liam, returned and attempted to seek custody. However, he was ultimately unsuccessful – and Nigel adopted Clare as his own daughter.

In 2008, during her own return to Walford, Clare visited her mum’s grave along with Dot Cotton. Since his dementia diagnosis, Nigel has repeatedly convinced himself that he’s been seeing – or had conversations with – Debbie and Clare. Especially the latter, during interactions with young Lexi Pearce.

Nigel went on to meet and marry his current wife, Julie – who he ghosted without a word after his dementia diagnosis.

