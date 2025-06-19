When is Zoe Slater returning to EastEnders for good? All we know as she ‘exits’ soap again

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, June 18), saw Zoe Slater exit the soap again – days after her return. This came after she came crashing back into Alfie and Stacey’s lives this week, unleashing fresh chaos.

Much-changed since her absence from Walford, Zoe is in desperate need of help. Sadly, she wouldn’t listen to reason, and hit the road again after almost being caught (twice!) by rampaging mum Kat.

Zoe Slater return cut short as she fled the scene in EastEnders last night

Tracking Alfie down to Stacey’s rented flat, Kat, Jean and Harvey stormed in, demanding answers. Alfie made his excuses, claiming to have been protecting Stacey – leaving Kat unaware that her daughter was hiding in the next room.

After sending the family packing, Zoe re-emerged from her hiding place. A second near-miss almost ensued though, as Kat returned to the flat for her keys.

After slipping out of an open window, a guilt-ridden Zoe made a tearful phone call, apologising, and explaining that she was gone for good. Revealing that she’d done something terrible during her absence from Walford, Zoe beat a hasty retreat… apparently for good, this time.

And with that, Zoe’s return to EastEnders was done. At least for now. But with so much unfinished business, it’s only a matter of time before she’s returns for that much-awaited reunion with Kat. But when? And what has Zoe done?

When is Zoe returning to Walford for good?

In the aftermath of Monday’s episode, new Executive Producer Ben Wadey and actress Michelle Ryan both weighed in on the future of Zoe’s return.

Ben, particular promised big things, hinting: “I was absolutely delighted when Michelle agreed to return, and I’m thrilled to welcome her back to Walford. Whilst I can’t say too much at this stage, Zoe’s return is just one of the many exciting storylines we have planned.”

Meanwhile, Michelle said: “I can’t say too much as there is a lot of drama to come, but Zoe is a mess. She’s not the girl that left Walford twenty years ago, and she’s been really struggling on her own. She has her defences up, but this week you will see that she needs help, but whether she is willing to accept it is another story.”

Both of which suggest that Zoe’s story is far from over…

