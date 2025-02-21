What’s next for James Bye after Martin Fowler dies in EastEnders

Martin Fowler’s life came to a tragic end last night (Thursday, February 20) in EastEnders as James Bye departed from the iconic role.

During the live episode, Martin was crushed by some debris after the Queen Vic fire and could not be saved.

But, what’s next for James Bye as he enters a new era away from Albert Square?

Stacey was with Martin at the very end (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Martin Fowler’s death

Last night’s live episode saw Martin’s legs get crushed under a huge piece of metal following the Queen Vic fire.

With the paramedics and firefighters working to free Martin, Stacey and Martin confessed their love for each other and started to plan their future wedding.

They talked about married life together, living together until they got old. They’d enjoy doing all the little things together that made up life.

Stacey’s bubble was burst though when the paramedic informed her that Martin could be at risk of crush syndrome.

When they freed his legs, all the toxins could go back up into his body and cause a heart attack.

Stacey then said her last goodbyes to Martin although she didn’t make it obvious to Martin that he was dying. Instead, she gave him hope that he’d make it out alive.

Sadly though, Martin died soon after his legs were freed in heartbreaking scenes.

James is heading into a new era (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for James Bye after Martin death?

James Bye has played the character of Martin Fowler since 2014. But, after 11 years, he’s entering a new era…

Whilst no new projects for James have been confirmed as of yet, he’s bound to be busy with family life. James and his wife Victoria often share updates of their life with their four children – their youngest being just one years old – over on the Instagram account @lifewiththebyes.

On leaving EastEnders, James has revealed his excitement for the future. He said: “Saying goodbye is not easy, but after 10 years at EastEnders and on the night of the show’s epic 40th anniversary – the time felt right.

“It’s an honour to leave on a story of this magnitude. A huge thank you to all the fans of the show – EastEnders wouldn’t be what it is without you – and to the BBC and EastEnders team for trusting me with this role for so many years.

“This fruit and veg man will always hold a special place in my heart. It’s time to look forward, and I’m incredibly excited for what the future holds. RIP Martin Fowler.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

