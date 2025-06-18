‘They’d never forgive me’ – Zoe’s dark secret teased in 4 EastEnders theories

Zoe Slater teased that she’d done something really bad in tonight’s EastEnders (Wednesday, June 18), but what could her secret be?

She’s adamant that she cannot return to Walford and that her family would never forgive her.

But, what has she done? Here are four major fan theories on what Zoe’s big secret could be.

Zoe’s hiding something (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Zoe secret 1. Killed someone

One fan theory is that Zoe might’ve killed someone. We know that she helped cover up Dirty Den’s murder back in the day, but could she have been involved in another murder?

One fan said: “After watching tonight’s episode – I get the feeling Zoe might have accidentally killed someone or she’s part of a coverup similar to what happened to Dirty Den. Zoe said at the end of tonight’s episode – she’s done something so big her whole family wouldn’t forgive her.”

2. Abandoned her son

Many fans are certain that Joel Marshall is Zoe’s son. With Joel telling Tommy Moon that his mum abandoned him as a kid, could this be the secret she’s been keeping?

An EastEnders viewer of X shared: “It’s probably abandoning her kid (Joel).”

How much trouble is Zoe in? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Zoe secret 3. Owes money to abusive ex

Another theory is that Zoe Slater could owe money to a former abusive partner, and this person could be Ross – Joel’s dad. This would go along with the theory that Zoe could be Joel’s mum.

One fan suggested: “I’m convinced that Zoe owes someone money maybe an abusive ex hence why she’s used Stacey’s credit card and sent the fake texts to herself. Either that or she’s done something big that she deeply regrets. Either way I can’t wait for Zoe’s full time return.” Another said: “They’ve made it seem like Joel is the reason they’ve had to move from Aus, but I reckon Ross could have possibly abused Zoe, they’ve separated and he’s continued to stalk her and get close to someone he knows has connections to Zoe.”

4. On drugs

With Zoe in a state in the flat that Stacey Slater has been renting, she could be on drugs…

A viewer took to social media and shared: “Is Zoe on drugs, drugs past?” But, are any of these theories true?

