Stacey’s exit storyline from the soap sealed as fans ‘work out’ how she will go

Fans of EastEnders have predicted how Stacey Slater will exit the soap, with actress Lacey Turner leaving in the upcoming weeks. This comes as star Lacey cut short her maternity leave to return for EastEnders 40th anniversary and Martin’s subsequent funeral – but will soon be leaving again.

But how will Stacey leave Walford?

Stacey learned that Lily was responsible for the fire (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Stacey to take the blame for stall fire

Earlier this week, Stacey was horrified to learn that Lily had been responsible for burning down Martin’s stall. Lily had tried to blame Ruby, but a bottle found at the scene linked the crime to her.

Ruby agreed to keep schtum about Lily’s involvement, but someone has to take accountability for the crime. And some have wondered whether Stacey might take the rap for the fire – confirming a theory that a stint in jail beckons.

“This is how Stacey goes away isn’t it. She’ll take the blame for Lily so Lily forgives her,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“Would Lily really set fire to her dead dad’s stall? I’m not buying it, just seems like a reason to write Lacey out for maternity,” said another, over on X.

“I’m so happy that I was right but I’m annoyed that this is how it will ruin Stacey and lily’s relationship because the writers decided that it should be lily that sets Martin’s stall on fire just so Stacey can have a exit for mat leave,” another agreed.

After a few weeks off, Stacey returned to Walford for Martin’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

Why is Stacey leaving EastEnders – and will she be back?

Actress Lacey Turner recently welcomed her third child, daughter Gipsy Olive, at the start of the year. Soon after giving birth, Lacey returned to the soap to take part in its 40th anniversary celebrations, getting Martin killed in the process.

Full of grief and guilt, Stacey then left Walford to spend some time with her brother Sean. She returned last week as the Square gathered for Martin’s funeral – a drunken, grief-stricken mess.

With Lacey taking extended maternity leave, that means that Stacey won’t be around for much longer. But how will she exit the soap?

