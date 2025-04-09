Ross is trafficking Joel, EastEnders fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory suggests that Ross could actually be trafficking son Joel – but, could this be true?

Ross and Joel both turned up in Walford a couple of weeks ago with Vicki Fowler.

But, fans don’t trust Ross and reckon something sinister is going on…

Vicki rocked up with a new family (Credit: BBC)

Ross and Joel’s entrance into EastEnders

Ross and Joel turned up in Walford recently to accompany Vicki Fowler. Vicki returned back to her roots after twenty years so that she could attend Martin Fowler’s funeral.

She then introduced everyone to her new partner Ross and his son Joel. It turned out that Ross was actually Vicki’s ex Spencer’s former best mate.

Vicki had lied that Spencer had cheated on her, but it turned out she’d actually had an affair with Ross behind Spencer’s back.

It soon became clear that the family had major money worries and had come looking for help to get themselves out of this mess. And, it seems that Sharon’s willing to help them…

Settling into Walford, Ross’ son Joel is getting to know the local teens on the Square. He’s started hanging around with Tommy after also hitting on Amy and causing trouble during Martin’s memorial at the market stall. But, is something else going on here?

Is Joel a victim? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Ross trafficking Joel?

Fans don’t trust newcomer Ross and they’re also suspicious over his son Joel. They think that their father-son relationship might not be quite what it seems…

One new theory suggests that Ross could actually be trafficking Joel.

It reads: “I think Joel has been trafficked by Ross.”

Another person wondered: “What’s Joel’s secret? Does anyone come to the Square without one?”

Another theory suggests that the family’s debt is all down to Joel: “I’m thinking Ross had to pay someone off about something Joel did.”

But, does Joel have a secret? And, what is really going on here?

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Sonia considers leaving Walford

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.