Put Kat and Phil back together, EastEnders fans demand

Fans of EastEnders have demanded that the soap reunite Kat Slater – now Moon again – and Phil Mitchell, following recent scenes on the soap. This comes as ex-husband and wife grew close again yesterday (Monday, June 23), bonding over the recent decline of Nigel Bates.

Noticing how Phil appeared to be struggling with Nigel, Kat grew concerned. This was only exacerbated when Phil burned himself after Nigel’s disastrous attempt at cooking dinner. Worried that Phil had taken on too much, Kat begged him to seek help.

Earlier in the episode, Phil had spoken over his affection for Kat – telling George how much he regretted the end of their marriage. And, with Alfie away in ‘Australia,’ viewers have spotted an opportunity for Kat and Phil to rekindle their romance.

But is this what anyone wants?

Some want to see Kat and Phil back together (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans demand soap get Kat and Phil back together

Reacting to this week’s scenes on social media, viewers shared their thoughts on a revisited Kat and Phil. And while many were begging for Kat to stay away, just as many were hoping that the pair might rekindle their romance.

“Controversial but Phil and Kat should still be together,” wrote one fan on X.

“Guys I want Kat and Phil back together,” said another.

“Unpopular opinion, I’d so much rather have Kat with Phil than Alfie,” a third agreed.

“I prefer Kat and Phil married. Rather than the same old with Alfie,” said another.

Kat’s worried about Phil and Nigel (Credit: BBC)

Jean questions Kat’s priorities in EastEnders tonight

Kat continues to worry about Phil in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, June 24) as Nigel shows further signs of decline. Helping Lexi with a school assignment, Nigel grows confused, and gets upset as he mistakes her for daughter Clare.

Elsewhere, as Kat encourages Phil to seek help, Jean questions how much time she’s spending with her ex while Alfie’s away. Kat denies that their relationship is anything but platonic – but is there really smoke without fire?

