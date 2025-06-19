Opinion: EastEnders was back to its best this week, but not all fans agree

This week’s EastEnders saw Ben Wadey make his debut as the soap’s new Executive Producer – taking over from former boss Chris Clenshaw – and quickly marking his territory as one to watch.

After a weekend of fevered speculation and anticipation as to what the future might hold, his EastEnders came out of the doors fighting – revealing the long-awaited return of Zoe Slater.

As the dust began to settle surrounding Zoe’s return, viewers learned that she’d been through a lot since leaving Walford. And, in last night’s episode, she fled again – but not before suggesting that she’d done something terrible for which her family would never forgive her.

EastEnders was firing on all cylinders this week

While Zoe’s return may have been the highlight, it’s been a solid week of episodes for EastEnders, balancing the explosive drama you might expect with some deft comedy, heartfelt character moments, and satisfying payoffs.

As Stacey and Alfie tried to get through to troubled Zoe, a tormented Tommy found himself in too deep with Joel, whose behaviour escalated during a fateful tube trip. And, in the wake of her split from George last week, Elaine grappled with her newfound singledom, leaving Linda floundering.

Dramatically, these episodes packed a wallop, with Joel continuing to prove one of the most unpleasant characters the soap has produced in recent years. His behaviour has led to some great character moments for Vicki Fowler and Tommy Moon in particular, as the story examines their reaction to his descent into the manosphere.

Joel vs Vicki gave the soap its most powerful scenes this week

This gave Vicki star Alice Haig her best material to date, and the soap proved itself right in hiring her as she showed Joel exactly who – and what – she was messing with. Meanwhile, the redemption of Tommy (we’re here for it!) continued apace, as we saw him begin to question his friend’s attitude and actions toward women.

Joel, too, got some great stuff to work with – first as he shared details of his turbulent upbringing with Tommy. Then, as his dad read him the riot act, Max Murray got to show off another side to the Andrew Tate wannabe as he broke down in tears from a well-deserved (but not harsh enough!) telling off.

Joel may be a slimeball, but there’s no denying that Max is doing a sterling job as the toxic teen. Now, those rumours about his mum…

EastEnders got jokes

Even amid Zoe’s misery and Joel’s Black Pill brainwashing, the soap found time to showcase its sense of humour.

Monday’s episode was one of the funnier in recent years, as a spurned Jean locked herself in the cab office… leaving Harvey and Kat appalled as she told all incoming callers that no drivers were available due everyone having the clap.

Elsewhere, George was on the receiving end of a well-deserved roasting from Kojo and Phil (the new chilled-out Phil continues to impress), while Elaine’s Shelaine’s divorce party was full of great banter from Kim and Priya. More of that sort of thing please, EastEnders!

Welcome aboard, Ben Wadey!

All in all, a strong start to the Ben Wadey era of EastEnders. What impressed most was how well-balanced it all was, between Zoe’s return, Joel’s misbehaviour, and Elaine’s break-up.

Between the big storylines, there were lots of great character moments (Phil back behind the bar! Nigel’s adorable “mummy, I love you”! Stacey back on form!) and even Alfie wasn’t too annoying. All that, and Elaine turning the tables to give George his marching orders, after almost two years of his making doe-eyes at Cindy.

All that, and the return of the tube set (and Stacey’s rented flat),suggesting a sense of scale and depth the soap has been lacking recently. Long may it continue!

The flip-side of the coin: EastEnders fans slam ‘underwhelming’ week as soap enters new era

Your mileage, however, may vary. Not everyone shared this opinion (nor should they!) with some finding themselves disappointed in the all-new EastEnders.

“What an underwhelming and abysmal weak week..” decried one fan on X.

“Ok this Zoe storyline has been dragging all week !!! I’m bored,” said another as the soap entered its second day of Zoe hiding in a bedroom.

“Another waste of time episode,” wrote a third on Instagram as today’s episode dropped on BBC iPlayer this morning.

“If you keep dragging this Kat and Zoe reunion, you’re going to have trouble with your audience. It’s actually annoying. Please, save yourself the cancellations and just give it to us already. Kind Regards n that,” warned a fourth.

Everyone’s a critic! But where do you stand on Ben Wadey’s first week as EP?

