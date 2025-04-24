Nigel’s family in EastEnders explained as fans question where Clare and Julie are in his time of need

Fans of EastEnders have been left wondering where Nigel Bates‘ family is as his dementia symptoms worsened this week, and Phil offered to take on caring responsibilities.

Learning that Nigel planned to take his own life, Phil reacted badly, driving his friend away. Attempting to leave Walford, Nigel instead had a run-in with a gang of cruel youths and fell, bashing his head.

Phil managed to track Nigel down and, as the pair shared a heart-to-heart, agreed that he would care for Nigel as the disease entered its later stages. However, as the pair made progress in this area, fans wondered whether some people were being left out of the conversation – Nigel’s family, Julie and Clare.

Nigel’s family should have been told, EastEnders fans demand

Writing on social media as this week’s episodes aired, fans shared their thoughts on Clare and Julie’s notable absence.

“I found it strange that no-one has mentioned his wife for quite a while, tried to convince Nigel to tell his wife the truth or at least thought of trying to contact her (probably could get the number from Nigel phone). The poor woman must be out of her mind,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“Part of me is hoping this will lead to an appearance of his wife and/or Clare at some point in this storyline,” said another.

“Surely her and Clare could make an appearance before Nigel dies,” a third agreed.

“I’m hoping Phil also asked Sonia to get in touch with Clare. She and Julie have to return asap,” a fourth said, over on X.

But where – and who – are Clare and Julie?

Nigel’s daughter last appeared in 2008 (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Where are Clare and Julie amid Nigel dementia diagnosis on EastEnders?

Julie Bates is Nigel’s wife and adoptive step-mother to his daughter, Clare. The pair first met in 1997, when Julie, as Clare’s teacher at the time, informed him that she had been associating with a group of bullies.

Eventually bonding over a love of films, the pair began dating (in spite of Nigel’s shyness) soon after. The family left Walford in 1998, with Nigel and Clare joining Julie to begin a new life in Scotland.

Clare, meanwhile, resurfaced as an adult in 2008. During a tumultuous time on the Square, Clare developed an interest in local man Bradley Branning – only to be spurned when he reconciled with his wife, Stacey.

Struggling with her feelings over her mother’s death and her dad’s absence from her life, Clare lashed out at those around her. She was eventually forced out of Walford by Bradley, who had seen through her gold-digging, scheming ways.

Upon his return last year, Nigel revealed that he’d lost contact with Clare. He had also ghosted Julie since running away from home, refusing to be a burden by telling her about his diagnosis.

Will Clare and Julie return as Nigel’s dementia worsens?

