Nigel Bates’ future in EastEnders – all we know about Paul Bradley’s eventual exit from the soap

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Wednesday, April 23), saw Nigel Bates come to a momentous decision about his future – agreeing to let Phil care for him once his dementia symptoms worsen.

This means that Nigel will likely be sticking around in Walford for a while yet, putting off (perhaps for good!) his plan to end his own life, and not fleeing the Square as he’d attempted last night.

But for how long… and what does the future hold for Nigel?

Nigel agreed to let Phil care for him (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Nigel as he and Phil make massive decision on EastEnders

In EastEnders tonight (Thursday, April 24) Nigel grows frustrated as Phil leans into his new role. Taking on an overzealous, overly caring approach, he soon has Phil overwhelmed.

Later, he tells Kathy that Nigel is no longer working at the café. Will Nigel come to regret his decision?

Spoilers for the soap don’t go much further than that, but with Nigel’s dementia symptoms only worsening, it’s clear that they’re both in for a difficult journey.

Nigel’s running out of time (Credit: BBC)

When and how will Paul Bradley leave EastEnders?

Returning to the soap last year, actor Paul Bradley did so as a part of its 40th anniversary celebrations. With this now behind us, Paul remains – although neither he nor the BBC have confirmed for how long.

Fans have theorised that Nigel might leave the soap in Christmas 2025, speculating that Paul could be on a one-year contract for Nigel’s return. Again, it is unknown whether Nigel will be killed off (perhaps in a euthanasia storyline involving Phil) or leave Walford, either with returning members of his family, or with best mate Grant.

Indeed, with Nigel’s wife, Julie, still to learn about his diagnosis, might she return in his time of need? And, more to the point, are we emotionally prepared?

Read more: EastEnders fans declare ‘Bravo Steve McFadden and Paul Bradley’ over ‘powerful’ Nigel dementia episode

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!