Linda to go on Priya’s cruise and find amnesiac Mick, EastEnders fan theory predicts

A new EastEnders fan theory has suggested that Linda Carter may reunite with missing-presumed-dead husband Mick as she takes Priya’s place on that singles cruise.

Linda and mum Elaine’s relationship hit a rocky patch this week, as Elaine gave Priya £5k (!) from the business account to take off on a cruise. Fuming, Linda tried to recover the money, but Priya informed her that the trip was non-refundable.

With Linda growing increasingly stressed and feeling unsupported by her mother, she’s in clear need of a break. She could do far worse, then, than taking the cruise ship ticket for herself, jetting (or boating) away on a well-deserved holiday.

More than that, one EastEnders fan has spotted an opportunity for Linda to reunite with her dead husband, Mick. But could it really happen?

Linda was shocked as her mum gave £5k to Priya (Credit: BBC)

Linda to reunite with Mick on cruise ship, EastEnders fan theory predicts

Writing on social media, this fan shared their theory for Mick‘s surprise return, suggesting he might be working on the cruise, having lost all memory of his former life in Walford.

“Reckon Linda will go on the cruise instead of Priya and that’s where she’ll see Mick, he’ll be working on the cruise and will have had amnesia,” this fan wrote.

Meanwhile, others were confused as to why Elaine was dropping £5k on a holiday for Priya anyway.

“Elaine has spoken to Pryia for 5 minutes and is booking her on a Cruise while Linda carries the pub on her back. Abysmal character,” said one fan.

“Why the [expletive] would Elaine pay for a cruise for Priya?! Imagine doing that for a practical stranger and taking it from your joint business account,” another questioned.

“Elaine buying Priya a single cruise was random though,” agreed a third.

Danny Dyer claims he left the soap because bosses paired him with Janine (Credit: BBC)

Will Mick Carter ever return to EastEnders?

At present, Mick’s return to the soap seems like an unlikely prospect. Not only is the character missing, presumed dead (having been washed out to sea in Christmas 2023), but actor Danny Dyer is hardly on the best of terms with the soap.

In the years since his exit, the star has listed a litany of reasons he left, as well as a number suggesting he wouldn’t return. Most recently, he told GQ Hype that he wouldn’t go back due to a disagreement over what his exit storyline should have been.

“I wanted to go out on something that really [bleep] shakes the whole soap world and makes people go, ‘wow, that [bleep] happens – this isn’t even far-fetched.’ And to do it on Christmas Day, which a lot of people do,” Danny revealed.

“That’s why I’m not going back to EastEnders. That [plot] would have been the right thing to do, just to maybe get men talking more.”

Mick’s return seems unlikely, then. But, with his body still missing, the door remains open…

