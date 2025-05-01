Lacey Turner’s sister just appeared in EastEnders – here’s where you can spot her

Lacey Turner’s sister just appeared in an EastEnders scene but you might’ve not realised it was her – here’s where you can spot her.

At Harry’s Barn, an extra could be seen having a fun time at the bar – played by Lacey Turner’s sister, Lily.

Her appearance was only brief but it isn’t the first time she has starred in the soap.

Lacey’s sister was an extra (Credit: BBC)

Lacey Turner’s sister appears in EastEnders

This week in EastEnders, Harry’s friendship with Kojo took to the next level as he tried to teach Kojo how to successfully chat up a girl.

On Monday night (April 28), Harry wandered over to a woman at Harry’s Barn and complimented her eyes. However, her friend then turned around and poured a drink all over Harry, reminding him that he’d slept with her and ghosted her not too long ago.

In the group of friends, another extra caught the eye of fans, with viewers recognising her as Lacey Turner’s sister – Lily Turner.

The 22 year old previously starred in the soap as Shenice Quinn who was looked after by Kat and Alfie.

One fan spotted the actress and said: “She was in it years ago as a little girl kat and Alfie cared for.”

Another fan added: “I KNEW SHE LOOKED FAMILIAR.”

A third viewer finished: “She played Shenice, didn’t she?”

Lacey’s sister is taking after her (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Slater currently in EastEnders

At the moment, Lacey Turner’s long-standing character of Stacey Slater is struggling to process her grief following the death of late lover, Martin Fowler.

The pair only confessed their feelings for each other on the night of Martin’s death, with Stacey spending some time away with Sean Slater to grieve.

Once back, she clashed with daughter Lily, with huge tensions present in the Slater household.

In real life, Lacey Turner has not long given birth to daughter Gipsy, with the scenes playing into her maternity leave.

Read more: EastEnders to mark 80 years since V.E. Day with special episode

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!