Kat and Phil’s marriage explained, including why they split, as he shares wisdom with Alfie

Tonight’s episode of EastEnders (Friday, June 13, with an early BBC iPlayer release yesterday) saw Alfie Moon find counsel from an unexpected source as love rival Phil Mitchell gave him advice on his impending marriage to Kat Slater.

Well, if Alfie could save it, that is. As the episode began, Kat called off the wedding, telling him how she feared for their future due to Alfie’s inability to take things seriously or get things done.

Storming off in a huff, Alfie called time on their relationship, and went to get his bus fixed instead. Enter local mechanic Phil, who fixed up the bus while consoling Alfie on the state of his relationship to Kat.

All rather good natured, considering Alfie was set to marry Phil’s own ex-wife, Kat. But what’s the story there? Buckle up as we explore the relationship history of Phil Mitchell and Kat Slater!

When did Kat and Phil get together?

Walford icons Kat and Phil initially came together in 2021, following a surprise fling. Kat initially tried to keep their romance a secret (well, wouldn’t you, if you were dating Phil Mitchell?), although the pair eventually went public that same year.

In 2022, they were engaged to be married. However, they didn’t end up tying the knot, as Alfie returned to Walford determined to win Kat back. At the same time, Sharon also declared her love to Phil.

Kat and Phil remained together after their failed wedding, although they did decide to postpone in the wake of what had happened.

When were Kat and Phil married?

Kat and Phil’s second attempt at marriage was in 2023 – on the same day that Alfie was due to undergo surgery for his recently diagnosed prostate cancer. Not wanting to upset Kat, Alfie was determined to keep quiet about his illness.

He even allowed Phil to hold this information over his head, agreeing to keep quiet about Phil’s affair with Lola’s mum, Emma Harding, in exchange for his silence.

Phil and Kat did make it down the aisle – even after Kat admitted to Phil that she did still love her ex. But with news of Alfie’s cancer and Phil’s affair looming, their happiness was never destined to last…

Why did Kat and Phil break up?

Kat and Phil remained together until 2024, when Sam Mitchell revealed that he’d had an affair with Emma. Distraught, Kat packed her things and fled back to the Slater home with the boys.

In the weeks which followed, Kat became entangled with shady Nish Panesar – who hoped to use her to get his hands on Phil’s considerable assets in Walford. However, Kat wasn’t so easily duped, and left him in the dust too.

All of which has led to her reunion with Alfie, deciding to make a go of it (again) in the wake of his cancer diagnosis and her struggle with volatile adolescent Tommy. But can she and Alfie make it work where it failed with Phil?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

