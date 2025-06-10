Joel to attack Vicki, EastEnders fans predict as soap announces assault storyline

EastEnders fans are worried that adolescent sex pest Joel Marshall could attack Vicki Fowler as he continues down a dark path of misogyny and hateful behaviour toward women.

This follows the recent announcement that the soap will explore a sexual assault storyline as Tommy inappropriately touches a woman on the tube. The woman reports Tommy for his foul behaviour, but Ross and Vicky mishandle the situation when she offers Isla money not to take further action.

Joel’s latest actions come in the wake of his already terrible treatment of Avani. Secretly recording himself in bed with her, he then shamed her for sleeping with him – causing more grief online. This isn’t to mention the ‘upskirting’ incident which means he and dad Ross can no longer go back to Australia.

Joel’s on a dark path, and with his behaviour only worsening, fans fear that he could target Vicki next.

Upcoming scenes will see Vicki cover for Joel (Credit: BBC)

Joel to attack Vicki, predict EastEnders fans

Taking to Reddit to discuss Joel’s recent behaviour, fans share their thoughts on where this might be headed. And some worried what it might mean for Vicki.

“Why do I feel like maybe there could be a storyline where Joel SA,s Vicki I feel like she will find something out threaten to spill and he will grab her and threaten her,” wrote one fan.

“If he ends up getting off scot free thanks to Vicki after inappropiately touching a girl, something worse has to happen that’ll make Vicki and/or Ross stop defending him,” another agreed. “So yeah my guess is he might try to do something to Vicki or to another girl (Amy perhaps?)”

“I have a prediction for Joel’s future and could be very wrong but he’ll be involved in a rape story but with Vicki as the victim!” a third exclaimed.

Ross intervenes when Joel is reported for assault (Credit: BBC)

Joel assaults a woman in EastEnders spoilers for next week

EastEnders spoilers for next week have revealed that Joel’s actions escalate when he touches a woman on the tube. Messing about with Tommy, he gets his friend to film him as he ‘accidentally’ pushes up against a woman named Isla.

She reports him at the station, where he’s apprehended by officers. Arriving on the scene, Joel and Vicki are horrified. Vicki supports Isla’s decision to report Joel, and hands out her number in case she wants to talk more.

However, as Ross worries about Joel’s future, she takes action. Getting in touch with Isla, she offers her money not to take further action. She promises to make sure Joel never does such a thing again… but is he too out of control already?

