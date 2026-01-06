ITV soap power hour starts tonight (Tue, Jan 6) causing permanent Coronation Street schedule change

Coronation Street viewers can breathe easy tonight, as the ITV soap will air this evening (Tuesday, January 6), but will have a change to the schedule.

Sports coverage and special programming have been playing havoc with ITV’s schedules lately, leaving soap fans constantly checking when their favourites are on. Thankfully, there’s no disruption tonight, and we’ve got all the details you need so you don’t miss a minute of the drama.

Corrie’s schedule changes tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight as new schedule starts?

Coronation Street is on screens tonight (Tuesday, January 6), airing on ITV from 8.30pm until 9pm as part of the broadcaster’s newly launched soap power hour.

The shake-up marks a permanent change to the ITV soap schedule, with Corrie now settling into a consistent half-hour slot at the same time every weekday from Monday to Friday.

For viewers who can’t wait, the episode is already available to stream on ITVX this morning, meaning fans can dive into the drama early. It’s also accessible via YouTube for those catching up online.

The Street pays its respects (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

The fallout from the one-off soap crossover Corriedale plays out today, following the devastating events that claimed Billy Mayhew’s life.

As news of Billy’s death in the car pile-up spreads across the Street, residents come together to mourn, laying flowers and paying their respects.

However, as emotions run high, questions remain over what really happened on that road – and whether hidden truths about the crash are set to emerge.

Soap power hour schedule from January 2026

Corrie underwent a major shift back in October 2024, when daily episodes began streaming on ITVX from 7am.

The move proved popular with viewers, with figures from the first quarter of 2025 showing ITVX reached a ‘record-breaking’ billion streams in a single quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale alone have clocked up 124 million streams on the platform so far this year, with soap viewing rising by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

More changes are on the horizon too, as ITV prepares to roll out a new ‘soap power hour’ from the second week of January 2026.

Under the new schedule, Corrie will no longer air just three nights a week. Instead, it will be shown every weekday, Monday to Friday, from 8.30pm to 9pm, with each episode running for half an hour. New episodes will continue to drop on ITVX every morning at 7am.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

