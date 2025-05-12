Is Steve McFadden leaving EastEnders? Fans speculate on Phil’s future as star reveals new role

Fans of EastEnders have been left wondering what the future holds for Steve McFadden. This comes as the star takes on a new leading role outside of Walford. The actor, who plays Phil Mitchell, has been at the heart of some of the soap’s hardest-hitting storylines this year.

As the soap’s 40th anniversary approached, Phil was particularly down in the dumps. Suffering from severe depression, this eventually resulted in hallucinations and suicidal ideation. A stint in a mental health unit followed his suicide attempt, and Phil is only now back on an even keel.

However, Phil returned home to find ailing pal Nigel Bates waiting for him, and suffering symptoms of his recently-diagnosed dementia. Phil offered to take Nigel in and serve as his carer once those symptoms inevitably worsen – a process which has also begun.

Phew. With all that pressure, it’s no wonder Steve might need a break away from Walford. He’s set to do so later this year, trading in Albert Square for Agrabah, in a pantomime production of Aladdin.

EastEnders star Steve will trade in Phil’s leather jacket for something a bit more colourful (Credit: BBC)

Steve McFadden to star in Aladdin

Announcing the news on Instagram, The Alban Arena shared the news of Steve’s appointment to the role. This came accompanied with a picture of a smiling Steve in his colourful panto costume.

The post read: “The Alban Arena and Evolution Productions are thrilled to announce that TV Legend, STEVE MCFADDEN, will star in ALADDIN this pantomime season. He will play the boo-able baddie, in what is set to be our most spectacular pantomime yet!

“Steve is famous for his role as Phil Mitchell in Britain’s top soap, EastEnders (BBC), which he has played for 35 years. Steve has led numerous high – profile storylines, to great acclaim.”

The post continued: “Steve performed in the Alban Arena pantomime back in 2014 in Jack and The Beanstalk, to the delight of audiences. Steve will be joined by Alban Arena favourite, Bob Golding, as Dame Dolly, with further exciting casting to be announced soon. Once again, the show will be written by Paul Hendy, and produced by the award-winning Evolution Productions, the same team behind 2024’s smash-hit, Cinderella.

With lavish sets, hilarious comedy and spellbinding special effects, Aladdin promises to be our most magical pantomime ever! This fun-filled extravaganza is guaranteed to delight the whole family, and tickets will fly, so book now!”

Exciting stuff! But what does this mean for Phil Mitchell?

Phil’s caring for Nigel (Credit: BBC)

Is Steve McFadden leaving EastEnders? Bad news for Nigel star lines up panto role

Writing on social media as the news dropped, fans speculated on Steve’s future in the soap. And many feared this spelled bad news for Nigel, in particular.

“He goes off to Portugal etc like usual. Takes Nigel with him,” wrote one fan on Reddit.

“I reckon Nigel probably dies around Christmas time and Phil leaves shortly after to spend time with Louise in Portugal or something and is back in February like what usually happens most years,” another agreed.

“Nigel dies at Christmas and Phil leaves to find Nigel’s family and tell them,” a third said.

“I imagine Nigel dies around September and Phil goes to Portugal for a month or so. Obviously it’s filmed in advanced but I imagine he’ll have a semi decent part for this christmas,” commented a fourth.

As many have pointed out, Steve is a regular on the panto circuit. So, ultimately, this is unlikely to mean much for Phil. The actor will likely take time off to appear in the production, meaning a holiday for Phil… and potentially worse for poor Nigel.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

