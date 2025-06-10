Is EastEnders on tonight? When and how to watch soap amid schedule shake-up

Last night saw BBC One affected by a schedule-shake up as the football aired at 7.30pm – but is EastEnders back on tonight (Tuesday, June 11)? With normal service resuming, the soap should be back in its usual slot, just in time for Kat Slater to confront Alfie Moon over his apparent Internet porn habit.

Here’s where and how you can catch up with EastEnders – as well as the rest of this week’s (slightly confusing) soap schedule.

EastEnders returns to BBC One tonight (Credit: BBC)

Is EastEnders on tonight?

Yes, EastEnders is back on BBC One at 7.30pm tonight. Viewers can tune in to see the aftermath of Kat’s discovery last week… albeit one day behind those who choose to watch via iPlayer.

Yes, this episode already released on the streaming service yesterday at 7am, meaning that the episode on BBC One tonight is a day behind. To make matters more befuddling, today’s iPlayer episode will air on BBC One tomorrow, with Thursday’s episode playing on Friday. Does that make sense?

George confides in Cindy (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening in EastEnders on BBC One?

In tonight’s BBC One-airing episode, Elaine is blindsided by the revelation that George spent Christmas night with his ex (no, not that one), Sabrina. George admits that Sabrina (Junior’s mum) tried to kiss him – but is adamant he rejected her. Regardless, Elaine throws him out – straight into the arms of his other ex, Cindy. But is all as it seems?

Meanwhile, concerned about his porn use, Kat tries to seduce Alfie. However, she’s left feeling rejected when he panics and shuts her down… both unaware that the porn was actually Tommy’s.

Elsewhere, Yolande is upset when Patrick makes excuses to back out of giving her a massage, and Vicki is troubled to learn of Joel’s unpopularity with the local teens.

Tonight’s episode is out on BBC iPlayer now (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening in EastEnders on iPlayer?

With BBC iPlayer a day ahead of the TV schedule, the fallout of George’s lies continues. Frustrated by his dishonesty, Elaine seeks advice from a face from the past.

Elsewhere, both Kat and Yolande try to make sense of their fellas’ behaviour.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!