Is EastEnders on tonight? Here’s when and how you can watch the soap as it’s pulled from iPlayer this morning

With the soap gearing up for major changes over the summer, EastEnders has been pulled from BBC iPlayer this morning – leaving viewers with no early look at the episode set to air tonight, Monday June 16.

This marks new Executive Producer Ben Wadey’s first episode in the role since taking over from Chris Clenshaw. And with rumours of a major twist or returning character set to air tonight, fans will be eagerly tuning in to see what he has in store.

But is EastEnders airing tonight? And why isn’t it on iPlayer as normal?

Alfie promises to support heartbroken Jean (Credit: BBC)

Is EastEnders on BBC One tonight?

EastEnders normally airs at 19.30pm on Mondays, with the BBC also dropping the episode on iPlayer at 6am. However, that hasn’t been the case today.

While the soap will show in its normal slot on BBC One tonight, it won’t be available on iPlayer until the same time – streaming simultaneously as it’s broadcast.

Announcing the news that it had been yanked from iPlayer, new Executive Producer Ben said: “Next week marks the start of something big in Walford that we hope will get everyone talking, and it’s only just the beginning. We’ve got twists, shocks, and plenty of drama lined up for a summer you don’t want to miss.”

Joel continues to be a bad influence (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening on EastEnders on Monday?

Tonight’s EastEnders spoilers reveal that Jean kicks off the week in a bad mood – and is fuming about press coverage of the limousine business describing Kathy as ‘Mrs. Monroe.’ Ouch.

She tries to talk to Harvey, but he’s dismissive; meanwhile, Alfie grows distracted by his phone and also ignores her upset. However, when she attempts to sabotage the limo business, Alfie promises that he will be more supportive in her break-up. However, he’s soon distracted again, this time by a shocking call from Stacey…

Meanwhile, Joel asks an oblivious Tommy to film him on the tube. Tommy is horrified to see Joel pretend to fall on a passenger named Isla, who he touches inappropriately as they collide. Isla reports Joel at the station, where guards promptly apprehend him.

How will Ross and Vicki react as they arrive at the station?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Walford East now!