Is EastEnders on BBC One tonight? Schedule explained as it’s moved from channel following tragedy

EastEnders wasn’t on BBC One last night (Thursday, June 12) amid coverage of the Air India plane crash tragedy which occurred yesterday. To accommodate reporting on the disaster, the soap was moved to BBC Two, with a BBC News Special airing in its place.

EastEnders doesn’t normally air on a Friday at all – but with the soap already airing a day behind due to a football match earlier this week, the schedule is already in a state of upheaval.

But is EastEnders still airing on BBC One tonight?

Alfie’s heartbroken after Kat jilted him(Credit: BBC)

Is EastEnders on BBC One tonight?

The soap is currently scheduled to return to air at 19.30pm tonight, on BBC One. This episode is already available on BBC iPlayer, having been released as usual yesterday morning.

With the soap running a day behind due to the football on Monday, this is Thursday’s episode. It will resume normal service from next week (beginning Monday, June 16), with episodes releasing on both BBC One and iPlayer from Monday-Friday.

Joel proves a bad influence (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening on EastEnders, Friday June 13?

Tonight’s episode sees Alfie rocked by the bombshell news that Kat wants to call off the wedding. Furious, he storms off, apparently ending their relationship for good.

As the dust settles, Kat, Elaine and Yolande compare notes on the state of their love lives. And, as Alfie receives counsel from an unlikely source, he and Kat meet to talk. Will the wedding go ahead?

Meanwhile, Patrick fights for Yolande. Elsewhere, Joel shows Tommy a video by a social media influencer who says derogatory things about women. Will Tommy hit back at his friend’s toxic attitude?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

